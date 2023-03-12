Bendigo Advertiser
Strathdale, Maiden Gully win under-12 flags in BDCA juniors

By Adam Bourke
Updated March 13 2023 - 5:47pm, first published 10:30am
Strathdale-Maristians under-12A players celebrate a wicket in their grand final win over Maiden Gully Marist. Picture by Darren Howe

Strathdale-Maristians and Maiden Gully Marist Gold celebrated premiership success in Bendigo District Cricket Association junior action at the weekend.

