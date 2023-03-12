Strathdale, Maiden Gully win under-12 flags in BDCA juniors

Strathdale-Maristians and Maiden Gully Marist Gold celebrated premiership success in Bendigo District Cricket Association junior action at the weekend.
The under-12A and under-12B division grand finals were the first premierships decided for the season and it was the Suns and Maiden Gully who triumphed in high quality contests.
Strathdale was sent into bat by Maiden Gully Marist in the under-12A decider.
Against some tight Maiden Gully bowling, the Suns were dismissed for 88.
Skipper Jed Monaghan held the Suns' innings together and he finished 21 not out. Elijah Willits (13) and Patrick Ingram (11) batted well for Strathdale.
Leg-spinner Zac Cavalier (2-18) was the most successful bowler, while Lucas Zylan, Ryder Cavalier, Tarkyn Ralphs and Patterson Murphy took one wicket each.
Maiden Gully Marist made a solid start to its run chase, but the Suns turned the game on its head by taking 6-19 in an eight-over period.
At 6-32 Maiden Gully Marist looked in deep trouble. Nash James gave his side a lift by making a quickfire 25 off just 20 balls.
Murphy (16 not out), Hudson Ruffell (14 not out) and Jhak Burke (10) reached double-figures for Maiden Gully, but it wasn't enough to deny the Suns victory.
Maiden Gully finished 7-79 off its 20 overs - nine runs short of the Suns' target.
All 10 of the Suns' bowlers did their job with the ball. Fraser Maddren (2-9) was the only multiple wicket-taker, while Mitchell Elliott, Miller Polglase, Eiliyah Daneen, Elijah Willits and Josh Turner all picked up one wicket each.
The under-12B grand final was a thriller, with Maiden Gully Marist Gold holding off Golden Square by four runs.
Chasing Maiden Gully Marist's score of 6-109, the Bulldogs needed four runs off the final ball to tie the scores, but they lost a wicket and Maiden Gully celebrated victory.
Best performers for Maiden Gully were Henry Pepper (22 not out and 1-17), Dayne Stone (13 and 3-7), Jagger Benaim (14) and Harry Clapp (13 and 1-9).
Jack Allen (25), Declan Dupille (19 not out and 1-10) and Charles Nihill (2-3) were the stars for the Bulldogs.
Semi-finals were played in the under-16 and under-14 divisions.
In under-16A, Bendigo United will meet Strathdale-Maristians in the grand final.
The Redbacks lost just two wickets as it chased down Kangaroo Flat's total of 162.
Hugh Behrens (61 retired and 2-13), Gus Hay (60 retired), Eamon Austin (4-20) and Kobi MacDonald (3-9) were superb for the Redbacks.
Jack Burns (59 not out) and Clayton Smith (43) were best for Kangaroo Flat.
In the other semi, Strathdale upset Eaglehawk on the back of a fine all-round performance from Hamish McNamara (37 and 3-4).
Xavier Grant made 52 and Jack Irwin 29 in the Suns' score of 176. The Hawks were dismissed for 137, with Taj Taylor making 58.
The top two teams in the under-16B division - Golden Square and White Hills - both lost at the semi-final stage.
Golden Square lost to Sandhurst by three wickets, while White Hills went down to Bendigo by 10 runs.
Strathfieldsaye and Maiden Gully Marist advanced to the under-14A grand final after defeating Bendigo United and Eaglehawk respectively.
Bendigo United's Vincent Cooney (27 and 2-10) and Strathfieldsaye's Tyson Sherwell (18 and 2-5) had solid weekends with bat and ball.
Max Egan (32 not out) and Josh Bellenger (3-15) led the way for Maiden Gully, while Henry Miller (26) and James Grainger (3-13) were best for the Borough.
Strathfieldsaye and White Hills won the under-14B semi-finals.
UNDER-16A SEMI-FINALS
Bendigo United 2-163 (Behrens 61*, Hay 60*) def Kangaroo Flat 162 (Burns 59*, Smith 43, Bodycoat 23; Austin 4-20, Macdonald 3-9, Behrens 2-13).
Strathdale-Maristians Blue 176 (Grant 52, McNamara 37, Irwin 29; Adams 2-12, Vallance 2-35, Bradley 2-37) def Eaglehawk 137 (T. Taylor 58; McNamara 3-4, Cheng 2-8).
UNDER-16B SEMI-FINALS
Bendigo 6-146 (Ryan 49*, Overall 26, Harris 26; O. McMurray 2-24) def White Hills 8-136 (O. McMurray 42*; Keane 2-12).
Sandhurst 7-101 (Millar 48*, Murley 20; Z. Nicholson 2-20) def Golden Square 7-98 (Mulqueen 32, Z. Nicholson 31; Thakar 2-7).
UNDER-14A SEMI-FINALS
Strathfieldsaye 9-125 (Cooney 2-10) def Bendigo United 107 (Cooney 27; Sherwell 2-5, McIntosh 2-7, Perry 2-11).
Maiden Gully Marist 8-171 (Egan 32*, Hargreaves 24; Grainger 3-13) def Eaglehawk 96 (Miller 26; Bellenger 3-15, Warren 2-5, Davey 2-6).
UNDER-14B SEMI-FINALS
White Hills 4-137 (Kleinert 28*; Fitzallen 2-11) def Golden Square 5-133 (Donnelly 28*; Salter 2-8).
Strathfieldsaye 7-131 (Kelly 25*, Kirke 20*; Edwards 2-5) def Sandhurst 8-66 (Kirke 2-4, Bolton 2-4).
UNDER-12A GRAND FINAL
Strathdale-Maristians Suns 8-88 (Monaghan 21*; Z. Cavalier 2-18) def Maiden Gully Marist 7-79 (James 25; Maddren 2-9).
UNDER-12B GRAND FINAL
Maiden Gully Marist Gold 6-109 (Pepper 22*; Nihill 2-3) def Golden Square 8-105 (Allen 25; Stone 3-7).
