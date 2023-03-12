Logan ticks off record-equalling run

BENDIGO teenager Logan Tickell marked a record-equalling run at the Box Hill Classic last Thursday night.
The 16-year-old from South Bendigo Athletics Club put in another superb run in the B-grade 3000m at Hagenauer Reserve.
Tickell ran a time of 8:37.58 for the seven-and-a-half lap contest.
Athletics Bendigo's residential record for 3000m at under-17 level was 8:37.6 set by Bruce Petts in January, 1973 at Olympic Park.
Athletics Bendigo records officer Bill Trew said because the previous record was done under manual timing it was rounded up to 8:37.6.
"The middle time for manual timing would have been anywhere from 8:37.51 to 8:37.60 to get an official time of 3:37.6," said Trew.
Tickell was eighth in the race at the Box Hill meet which drew hundreds of athletes.
The young gun holds the Bendigo residential records for under-16 and under-15 of 8:48.13 achieved in November, 2021 on the Box Hill track.
University's Jayden Padgham was also in the B-grade field at the latest Box Hill Classic and ran 8:32 to be third.
A week earlier he claimed silver in the under-20 3000m at the state titles at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
Padgham and Tickell are both coached by Bendigo marathon and cross-country star Andy Buchanan.
Another highlight for Bendigo Region was Tullie Rowe's fifth place in the women's open A-grade 3000m.
The young gun from University Pride clocked a great time of 9:32.78.
Uni clubmate Matt Buckell made the trek from his training base in Falls Creek to contest the open A-grade 3000m.
Buckell was seventh in 8:11.86.
In the C-grade 3000m, Taine Lang from Melbourne University and previously Bendigo Harriers was fifth in 8:42.53 as Geelong-based Angus Macafee from University ran 8:46.67 to be 10th.
Bendigo Harriers' Jackson Eadon ran the D-grade race and was 21st in 9:19.89.
The E-grade field included former AFL player Scott Selwood who marked 169 matches in the big league across stints with West Coast Eagles and Geelong.
Racing on invitation basis, Selwood ran 9:36.36 to be 15th.
Tully Lang from Bendigo Harriers was sixth in the mixed open 3000m for B-grade in 11:07.
The 1500m action included Bendigo Harriers' young gun.
Just days after he won the under-20 3000m at Athletics Victoria's open and under-20 state field and track titles at Lakeside, Boyd ran around the Box Hill track in 3:53 to be 12th.
