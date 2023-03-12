Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Gully wins EVCA semi-final thriller, United advances to big dance

By Adam Bourke
March 12 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
United keeper Tom Calvert stumbles over the stumps after trying to run out Sedgwick's Lucas Baldwin. Picture by Darren Howe

Spring Gully and United will battle for the Emu Valley Cricket Association division one premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.