Gully wins EVCA semi-final thriller, United advances to big dance

Spring Gully and United will battle for the Emu Valley Cricket Association division one premiership.
Over the weekend, Spring Gully defeated Emu Creek in a classic semi-final, while United proved too good for Sedgwick.
After winning the toss and batting, Spring Gully overcame a sluggish start with the bat to post 9-258 off its 75 overs.
Openers Wes Hopcott (1) and Shaun Makepeace (9) fell cheaply to Emu Creek skipper Luke Bennett (2-51).
Crows' number three Jesse Marciano changed the momentum of the innings.
Marciano hit eight fours and three sixes in a fine 74 off 130 balls.
Emu Creek spinner Todd Brown removed Marciano and the dangerous Rhys Webb (45 off 92 balls) to leave the Crows 5-167 in the 59th over.
The Crows needed someone in their lower order to stand up under pressure and it was Alex Sutton who came to the party.
Sutton belted his highest score of the season - 66 off 69 balls - including four sixes and seven fours.
The Crows scored 74 off their final 10 overs to reach 9-258.
Brown bowled a marathon 30 overs for Emu Creek and had figures of 5-97.
Emu Creek's response started shakily when Connor Strawbridge (0), Luke Bennett (14) and Simon Marwood (7) fell early on day two.
From 3-41, experienced duo Tyrone Downie and Todd Brown batted the Emus back into the game.
They scored freely and had their team in control at 3-144 before the tea break halted the Emus' momentum.
In the first over after the break, Brown (52 off 78 balls) skied an attempted pull shot from a Shaun O'Shea delivery and keeper Ben Daley took a comfortable catch.
In the next seven overs the Crows only scored seven runs before Shaun Candy was run out for a duck after facing 32 balls.
The defining moment of the game came a short time later when Downie was well caught by Rhys Webb on the long-on boundary. Downie made a superb 82 off 116 balls.
From 3-146, the Emus had crashed to 7-162 and it appeared as though the Crows were home.
Ash Benbow and Brett Russell took up the fight for the Emus.
They added 47 for the eighth wicket before Russell holed out to long-on off spinner Beau Rinaldi (3-78).
Number 10 Matt Wiegard gave the Emus a lift with a couple of lofty blows and they reduced the chase to 18 runs to win off the final 18 balls.
After a dot ball to open the 73rd over, Benbow was run out for 29 via a direct hit from Marciano.
Next ball, Sutton produced a perfect yorker that rattled into Wiegard's off stump and the Crows celebrated a hard-fought 17-run win.
United qualified for its fourth-straight grand final on the back of an outstanding bowling performance.
The Tigers dismissed Sedgwick for 91 at Ewing Park and then overcame some nervous moments to make 5-93 in reply.
Playing his first division one game of the season, Tom Hobson took the new ball for United and set the tone for the day.
Hobson removed Bailey Ilsley for 13, Sedgwick skipper Jordan Ilsley for a duck, Dustin Elliott for 1 and Scott McKenzie for a duck to leave the Rams 6-31.
Spinner Mac Whittle did the damage in the second half of the innings.
Whittle continued his good form and picked up the final four wickets of the innings.
Sedgwick opener Greg Thomas was the only Ram to dig in against United's tight bowling.
Thomas faced 215 balls and made 42 before being the ninth player dismissed for the Rams.
Hobson finished with 4-13 off 12 overs, while Mac Whittle claimed 4-31 off 21 overs.
United opening batters Jayde Mullane and Ash Mayo survived six overs on Saturday evening and the Tigers went to stumps 0-13.
The opening hour of day two belonged to the Rams and Bailey Ilsley (4-43).
The Sedgwick opening bowler took four wickets and Thomas added another as the Tigers slumped from 0-17 to 5-46.
The Rams could sniff an upset win, but they still had to remove the Tigers' two best players - Alex Code and Harry Whittle.
Code and Whittle showed their class in a tough situation.
Code made an unbeaten 37 and Whittle chipped in with 19 not out, with Code hitting the winning runs via a six.
