Residents are being urged to ensure they know the rules and regulations as the fox and wild dog bounty opens again this year.
Last year, more fox scalps were collected in the Bendigo region than in 2021, despite the season being shortened due to floods.
The fox bounty season usually runs from March to October. However, the October collection in 2022 was cancelled in Bendigo, Swan Hill, Ouyen, Horsham and St Arnaud due to the floods.
At the Bendigo collection centre last year, Agriculture Victoria received 6560 fox scalps from 119 participants.
In 2021, 5718 fox scalps were collected from 109 participants - that's 842 scalps less than 2022 even though the 2021 season was a month longer.
Hunters who still had fox scalps to deliver in October but were unable to because of the cancellation were encouraged to freeze or air dry them so they could submit them for reward when the bounty resumes this month.
Agriculture Victoria Biosecurity Officers will again operate monthly collection centres across the state this year from March until October.
The first fox bounty collection for Bendigo this season is on Monday, March 20 between 10.30am and 12.30pm.
Fox scalps can be delivered at the Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (formerly DELWP) office on the corner of Midland Highway and Taylor Street in Epsom.
Agriculture Victoria Biosecurity manager Jason Wishart said participants could submit entire fox scalps for a $10 reward and/or entire wild dog body parts for a $120 reward at specified collection centres during scheduled collection times.
"I urge participants to refresh their knowledge of the bounty terms and conditions to ensure their bounty submissions are accepted," Mr Wishart said.
The Fox and Wild Dog Bounty program received $6.7 million in the Victorian Government's 2020-21 Budget and will continue until 2024.
Since the program was introduced in 2011, over a million fox scalps and close to 4,630 wild dog body parts have been collected in Victoria.
"In 2022 alone, some 82,558 fox scalps and 384 wild dog body parts were collected," Mr Wishart said.
"Foxes and wild dogs require ongoing management by all land managers and Agriculture Victoria encourages an integrated approach using a range of management practices.
"The bounty offers incentive for community participation in fox and wild dog management, but other techniques also are important to effectively manage the damage they cause."
Foxes and wild dogs prey on livestock, especially lambs and sheep, inflicting significant economic and production loss to Victoria's livestock sector.
They also have an impact on native wildlife.
Participants are reminded that the Victorian Fox and Wild Dog Bounty has gone digital.
"Agriculture Victoria introduced the new system last year to streamline the application process, reduce wait times at collection centres and allow participants to keep track of bounty applications," Mr Wishart said.
To register for the new digital system, please visit agriculture.vic.gov.au/bounty and follow the prompts.
Visit agriculture.vic.gov.au/bounty to find out more or call the Customer Service Centre on 136 186.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
