Passionate crafters from across the state are set to descend on Bendigo with the return of the From Picture to Page and Beyond Papercraft Show.
The two-day expo includes card making, scrapbooking, art journaling and a range of other crafts, with stalls from more than 12 specialty retailers from across the country.
From absolute beginners to seasoned experts, the craft show has something to offer everyone and is a chance for people to reconnect with the crafting community.
"The fantastic thing about papercrafting is it's so easy to get started; you don't need a lot of time or money," event creative director Michelle Brown said.
"You'll soon be making lovely cards you'll be proud to share with your family and friends.
"It's not just about making things, it's also about spending time with like-minded crafters and gaining new skills."
Along with free demonstrations, a range of short classes will take people step-by-step through making their own creations, with materials and tools supplied for a small fee.
A seated area with refreshments is also available, so visitors can rest and catch up over lunch or a cuppa.
The From Picture to Page and Beyond Papercraft Show will take place at the Exhibition Centre within the Bendigo Showgrounds rom Saturday, March 18 to Sunday, March 19.
Entry is $15, with multi-day passes available, and admission is free for spouses and children under 16.
For more information, head to frompicturetopageandbeyond.com.au
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
