Herbert's horror day at TPC Sawgrass

Lucas Herbert crashed to his worst 36-hole score in his professional career at The Players Championships in Florida.
The Neangar Park product felt the full brunt of the testing TPC Sawgrass layout, shooting a 13-over par 85 on day two.
That came on the back of a 10-over par 82 on day one and the world number 51 finished 23-over par through two rounds.
Herbert hit the ball in the water five times on day two and made two quintuple bogeys.
One of those was on the par-three 17th - the island hole.
After making a brilliant birdie on the same hole on day one, Herbert found the water twice on day two and finished with an eight.
Herbert's confidence was rocked and he even struggled with his short game, which is normally world-class.
On the par-four fourth hole, his approach shot from the heavy rough found the water in front of the green.
From the drop zone he hit two wedges in a row into the water and walked off the hole with a nine.
Herbert, who also had one double bogey and three bogeys on his card, did produce one of the best putts of the day.
The 27-year-old sank a 52-foot birdie putt on the par-four 18th.
Herbert now has two weeks to work on his game ahead of the WGC Match Play Championship in Austin, Texas.
That will be his final opportunity to improve his world ranking inside the top 50 and earn a start in next month's US Masters at Augusta.
