Firefighters contain two fires near Cairn Curran Reservoir

UPDATE, 2.30pm: Crews were shared between two fires on Saturday afternoon as a second fire started at Tarrengower.
According to VicEmergency, five trucks attended the bushfire that began on Goughs Range Road at around 2.15pm.
This blaze was brought under control at around 2.30pm with the Green Hill Bridge Road also being controlled around the same time.
Crews will remain in the area blacking out.
UPDATE, 2pm: Aircraft have been requested to assist firefighters on the ground as they continue to fight the bushfire near Baringhup.
An extra three firetrucks have also attended the scene as the fire is still not under control.
The VicEmergency website has classed the fire as small.
EARLIER: A number of CFA trucks are working to control a fire spreading through grass near Maldon.
A CFA spokesperson confirmed seven crews were on scene of the bushfire moving on the Green Hill Bridge Road, Baringhup, after receiving the call out at around 12.30pm on Saturday.
According to VicEmergency, the fire started as a column of smoke and was later confirmed to be a bushfire.
The spokesperson said firefighters were continuing to get the blaze under control at this stage.
It is not yet clear how big the fire is or how it started.
More to come.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser.
