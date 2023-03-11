Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse
Updated

Aircraft and ground crews control two fires near Maldon

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 11 2023 - 2:42pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters contain two fires near Cairn Curran Reservoir

UPDATE, 2.30pm: Crews were shared between two fires on Saturday afternoon as a second fire started at Tarrengower.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.