FOOTBALL: CVFLW to light up on Friday nights in 2023 | SEASON FIXTURE

FRIDAY night football will be a regular feature of the Central Victorian Football League Women's season this year.
Among the 14 rounds of the home and away season are nine where there are Friday night games.
The 2023 season will open with a Friday night encounter when Strathfieldsaye hosts the Bendigo Thunder on April 21.
This year's competition has been reduced from eight teams to seven.
Gone from last year's competition are Kyneton, which has joined the Riddell District league women's competition, and Kerang.
However, the league has picked up a new team in Woorinen to join the Bendigo Thunder, Castlemaine, Eaglehawk, Golden Square, North Bendigo and Strathfieldsaye in what is year five of the CVFLW.
As well as the Strathfieldsaye v Bendigo Thunder game, the opening round will also feature Eaglehawk playing Golden Square on April 22 and North Bendigo hosting Castlemaine on Sunday, April 23.
Castlemaine is the reigning premier after winning the flag in its first season in the competition last year when it beat Golden Square by 19 points in the grand final.
The grand final rematch will be played on Sunday, May 28, when the Bulldogs host the Magpies in round five.
The season will feature three themed rounds - indigenous (round six), pink (round nine) and pride (round 13).
The 14-round home and away season will be followed by three weekends of finals.
Semi finals will be played on Sunday, August 20, the preliminary final on Friday, August 25, and the grand final on Friday, September 1.
There is an inter-league bye scheduled for the weekend of May 20.
Bendigo Thunder
Won: 10 Finished: 3rd
Castlemaine
Won: 15 Finished: 1st
Eaglehawk
Won: 8 Finished: 4th
Golden Square
Won: 13 Finished: 2nd
North Bendigo
Won: 1 Finished: 7th
Strathfieldsaye
Won: 4 Finished: 6th
Friday, April 21
Strathfieldsaye v Bendigo Thunder, 7pm
Saturday, April 22
Eaglehawk v Golden Square, 5.15pm
Sunday, April 23
North Bendigo v Castlemaine, 1pm
Woorinen bye
Friday, April 28
Golden Square v Strathfieldsaye, 7.15pm
Saturday, April 29
Castlemaine v Eaglehawk, 5.15pm
Sunday, April 30
Bendigo Thunder v Woorinen, 1pm
North Bendigo bye
Friday, May 5
Castlemaine v Strathfieldsaye, 7.15pm
Sunday, May 7
North Bendigo v Eaglehawk, 1pm
Golden Square v Woorinen, 1pm
Bendigo Thunder bye
Friday, May 12
Bendigo Thunder v Golden Square, 7.15pm
Saturday, May 13
Strathfieldsaye v North Bendigo, 5.15pm
Sunday, May 14
Woorinen v Castlemaine, 1pm
Eaglehawk bye
Sunday, May 28
Woorinen v Eaglehawk, 1pm
Bendigo Thunder v North Bendigo, 1pm
Golden Square v Castlemaine, 1pm
Strathfieldsaye bye
Saturday, June 3
Eaglehawk v Strathfieldsaye, 5.15pm
Sunday, June 4
Woorinen v North Bendigo, 1pm
Castlemaine v Bendigo Thunder, 1pm
Golden Square bye
Friday, June 16
Eaglehawk v Bendigo Thunder, 7pm
Sunday, June 18
Strathfieldsaye v Woorinen, 1pm
North Bendigo v Golden Square, 1pm
Castlemaine bye
Friday, June 23
Castlemaine v North Bendigo, 7.15pm
Sunday, June 25
Bendigo Thunder v Strathfieldsaye, 1pm
Golden Square v Eaglehawk, 2.30pm
Woorinen bye
Friday, July 7
Strathfieldsaye v Golden Square, 7.15pm
Sunday, July 9
Woorinen v Bendigo Thunder, 1pm
Eaglehawk v Castlemaine, 1pm
North Bendigo bye
Sunday, July 16 (at QEO)
North Bendigo v Strathfieldsaye, 10.30am
Castlemaine v Woorinen, 12.30pm
Golden Square v Bendigo Thunder, 2.30pm
Eaglehawk bye
Friday, July 21
Eaglehawk v North Bendigo, 7.15pm
Sunday, July 23
Strathfieldsaye v Castlemaine, 2.30pm
Woorinen v Golden Square, 1pm
Bendigo Thunder bye
Friday, July 28
Bendigo Thunder v Castlemaine, 7.15pm
Sunday, July 30
North Bendigo v Woorinen, 1pm
Strathfieldsaye v Eaglehawk, 2.30pm
Golden Square bye
Saturday, August 5
North Bendigo v Bendigo Thunder, 5.15pm
Sunday, August 6
Eaglehawk v Woorinen, 1pm
Castlemaine v Golden Square, 1pm
Strathfieldsaye bye
Sunday, August 13
Woorinen v Strathfieldsaye, 1pm
Bendigo Thunder v Eaglehawk, 1pm
Golden Square v North Bendigo, 1pm
Castlemaine bye
Semi finals
Sunday, August 20
Preliminary final
Friday, August 25
Grand final
Friday, September 1
