LAWN BOWLS: Hawks outplay Kookas in division two | LOWER DIVISION GRAND FINAL RESULTS

DIVISION ONE PREVIEW: Bendigo and Bendigo East to battle for weekend pennant flag
EAGLEHAWK denied Strathfieldsaye the chance to challenge for promotion into division one after winning Saturday's weekend pennant lawn bowls division two grand final.
The Hawks won by five shots at Bendigo East, 87-82.
Had Strathfieldsaye won the Kookas would have earned the right to challenge Inglewood for its spot in the top division next season.
DIVISION 2
Eaglehawk 87 def Strathfieldsaye 82.
Ray Rowe 19 def Kevin Probert 16, Russell Evans 29 def Josh Moloney 21, Leigh Robertson 18 def Terry Rasmussen 14, Stephen Piercy 21 lt Trevor Marshall 31.
............................................
DIVISION 3
North Bendigo 87 def South Bendigo 63.
Justin Rorke 23 def Tony Marsili 19, Paul Arscott 22 def David Conley 13, Jason Turley 28 def Grahame Moore 12, Daniel Taig 14 lt Craig Adams 19.
............................................
DIVISION 4
Marong 77 def Eaglehawk 69.
Allen Corry 22 def Luke Morgan 19, David Keanelly 22 def David Kaye 13, Steve Balcke 18 lt Kevin Hill 20, Gary Farnsworth 15 lt Gary Skinner 17.
............................................
DIVISION 5
Kangaroo Flat 84 def Calivil 65.
James Grant 21 def Lindsay Gronow 17, Debby Densley 22 def Allan Dennis 17, Barry Duncan 24 def Graham Maxted 9, Ken Packer 17 lt Alan Leech 22.
............................................
DIVISION 6
Bendigo 104 def Harcourt 72.
Helen Champion 27 def Darren Cunningham 15, Peter McMaster-Smith 12 lt Ken Tribe 20, Peter Dumont 39 def Russell Maltby 12, Allan Champion 26 def Terry Robinson 25.
............................................
DIVISION 7
Kangaroo Flat 69 def Bendigo VRI 48.
Eddie Caine 20 lt Maurice McMahon 22, Charles Madden 33 def Brian Ede 14, Allan Boadie 16 def Brenda Hawkins 12.
............................................
DIVISION 8
Eaglehawk 57 def Kangaroo Flat 47.
Carol Baker 10 lt Hazel Troy 17, Frank Lynch 21 def Darryl Walker 17, Andrew Snell 26 def Robert Morris 13.
