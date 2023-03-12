Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

LAWN BOWLS: Bendigo celebrates thrilling flag victory in grand final instant classic against East

Luke West
By Luke West
March 12 2023 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The victorious Bendigo team after defeating Bendigo East by one shot in Sunday's division one grand final at Strathfieldsaye. More grand final pictures online at www.bendigoadvertiser.com.au. Picture by Luke West

BENDIGO has completed one of the most remarkable turnarounds in Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls history.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.