LAWN BOWLS: Bendigo celebrates thrilling flag victory in grand final instant classic against East

BENDIGO has completed one of the most remarkable turnarounds in Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls history.
From wooden-spooners last season and fortunate to avoid relegation, 12 months on the Royals are division one premiers after winning a grand final that has already etched its name into the history books as an instant classic.
The Royals defeated Bendigo East by one shot in Sunday's grand final at Strathfieldsaye, winning 74-73.
The game wasn't decided until the final bowl of the match, which was delivered by Bendigo East skipper Aaron Tomkins.
Bendigo East was trailing by three, but holding one shot as Tomkins delivered his final bowl needing three to tie or four to win.
However, Tomkins was only a matter of inches away from picking up what would have been the match-winning four shots, but instead it was just a two-shot pick-up for the Beasties as the Royals hung on to win by the barest of margins.
Bendigo East had one stage been holding three shots on the final end, before Bendigo's Mitch Hocking - playing third to Luke Hoskin - drew second shot.
It was a gripping finale to the game over the final six ends, which had started with scores level 68-68.
Across ends 79-81 Bendgo picked up five shots (Ian Ross 1, Hoskin 3, Brayden Byrne 1) to go up 73-68 and regain the momentum.
However, a three to the Bendigo East rink of Andrew Cullen on end 82 brought the Beasties back within two.
Ross' rink picked up one shot on end 83 to put Bendigo back ahead by three, setting the stage for the grand final result to come down to the final bowls of Hoskin and Tomkins.
Across the four rinks Bendigo won two, the Beasties' one and there was one tie.
The game of the day was the clash between the rinks of Bendigo's Ross and East's Darren Burgess.
Burgess' rink had carried a 12-game winning streak into the grand final, but met its match in a contest that finished tied 23-23.
The Bendigo rink of Andrew Brown was jumped early, at one stage trailing Andrew Cullen 10-0.
However, Brown's rink recovered from the slow start to win 18-17.
Bendigo's Brayden Byrne recorded a 20-14 win over Marc Smith, while the Beasties' only winning rink was Tomkins, which beat Hoskin 19-13.
Victorious coach Hoskin was emotional in the aftermath of the thrilling grand final victory, which comes in what is Bendigo's 150th anniversary season.
Hoskin is in his first season as Bendigo coach having crossed from South Bendigo, where he had played and skipped in the past three premierships, meaning he has now been involved in four flags in a row.
"It's just pure relief right now," Hoskin said.
"What a game of bowls... I've played in some last bowl thrillers, but for it to come down to that in a grand final.
"You couldn't ask for much more than what today's game brought.
"I get emotional every time I speak about the group. Half these players finished on the bottom of the ladder last season and this just means so much to not only this group, but the whole club being the 150th year.
"It's so special and I think it's going to take quite a while before it really sinks in."
For the Beasties, it was a case of so close, yet so far.
"For it to come down to one shot over 84 ends of bowls; it was one of those games that could have gone either way," Smith said.
"Obviously, whoever lost would have been really disappointed, but full credit to Bendigo, which has had a fantastic season."
Bendigo will be back on the greens this weekend when it heads to Moama to contest the region finals.
Bendigo - Troy Magnusson, Mark Anderson, Mitch Hocking, Luke Hoskin (s); John Jennings, Mal Darroch, Leigh Manning, Andrew Brown (s); Josh Matthews, Les Dixon, Grant Woodward, Ian Ross (s); Bruce Morley, Stephanie Priest, Tim Arnold, Brayden Byrne (s).
