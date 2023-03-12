ULCA: Wedderburn, Kingower advance to decider after winning semi-finals

WEDDERBURN has set up an opportunity to win its first Upper Loddon Cricket Association premiership in a decade.
Wedderburn will take on Kingower in this Saturday's grand final after both won their semi-finals at the weekend.
The grand final will be contested at Arnold, with it to be the first battle for the flag between the two sides since Kingower beat Wedderburn in 2014.
Top-of-the-ladder Wedderburn - which won its last premiership in 2013 - was a comfortable seven-wicket victor over Arnold in their semi on Saturday.
The decision to bowl first reaped immediate reward for Wedderburn as Arnold crashed to 4-15 before the defending premier Redbacks were later all out for their lowest total in two years - 65.
Opening bowlers Adam Postle (4-11) and Will Holt (3-8) combined for 7-19 off 15.1 overs for Wedderburn.
Only Cameron Dale (23) and Henry McCullough (19) reached double figures for Arnold.
Wedderburn chased its target down in 25 overs, answering with 3-67 in an innings anchored by opening batsman Lachlan Shelton.
Shelton batted through to finish 40 n.o. off 68 balls.
In the other semi-final, Kingower proved far too strong for Bridgewater, winning by 122 runs.
Kingower's victory was highlighted by a five-wicket haul to Blake Pickles.
Pickles' 5-12 off 6.4 overs was the catalyst for Bridgewater being bowled out for 71 chasing Kingower's 5-193.
The Bulls suffered a remarkable collapse of 8-2 as they crashed from 2-69 to all out for 71.
Pickles took five of the last six wickets to fall as the Bridgewater batting scorecard from No.5 onwards read 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 0 and 0 n.o.
Captain Harry McKinley scored 39 of Bridgewater's 71 runs to finish the season with a total of 423.
Earlier, Kingower had plenty of contributions after winning the toss and batting,
Kingower's 5-193 off its 40 overs featured knocks from William Deason (44), Matthew Rowe (40), Jayden Leach (37) and Kyle Simpson (33), while before he ran riot with the ball Pickles made an unbeaten 16 with the bat.
Deason and Rowe got the innings away to a solid start with a 66-run opening stand.
Harry McKinley's 2-44 were the best bowling figures for the Bulls.
The win elevates Kingower into what is its 14th grand final over the past 21 seasons.
