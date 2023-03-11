Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

BDCA ROUND 17: Roos bound into second and finals lifeline; four batsmen score tons

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 12 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 9:39am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathdale-Maristians' Sam Johnston bowls on Saturday. Johnston has taken out the first XI bowling aggregate with 38 wickets. Pictures by Darren Howe
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.