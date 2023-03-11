BDCA ROUND 17: Roos bound into second and finals lifeline; four batsmen score tons

KANGAROO Flat has mown down Strathfieldsaye and snatched second position and the double chance on the final day of the Bendigo District Cricket Association home and away season.
On a day in which four batsmen scored centuries, Kangaroo Flat's win over Huntly North on Saturday coupled with Strathfieldsaye's loss to Eaglehawk has propelled the Roos into second position at the Jets' expense.
As a result, Kangaroo Flat will play Strathdale-Maristians in next Saturday's qualifying final.
And Strathfieldsaye - which had sat in the top two for 13 of the 17 home and away rounds - has lost its finals safety net. The Jets must now face Bendigo in next Saturday's elimination final.
Both Kangaroo Flat and Strathfieldsaye finished on 75 points, but the Roos had the superior net run-rate of 1.16 to the Jets' 0.96.
"It's an awesome opportunity for us to have the double chance, but it's just the same approach as it has been since Christmas... just keep focused on being us and winning games," Kangaroo Flat skipper Jake Klemm said.
Klemm was one of Saturday's four century-makers after cracking a ton in the Roos' 149-run win over Huntly North at Strauch Reserve.
The Roos bucked their trend of opting to bowl first when winning this season and instead chose to bat first and belted 5-266.
The Roos lost opener Daniel Barber (0) in the first over of the day, caught by Jarrod Harris off Flynn Campbell (1-32), before Klemm and Chris Barber batted the visitors into a strong position.
Klemm did his Cricketer of the Year chances no harm in compiling his second century of the season with 110 off 121 balls, while Barber scored at a good clip with 73 off 60.
Together Klemm and Barber put on 131 for the second wicket, with the pair combining for 21 boundaries and two sixes.
Klemm also shared in a 101-run stand for the third wicket with import Jack Rutherford (37) before his innings came to a close in the 40th over when bowled by Harris (1-27).
"We spoke before the start of the game about one of the top four going on and getting a good score to try to help us get well above 200 to help with our run-rate; it was good to play that role for the boys today," Klemm said.
The Power spread their 45 overs across nine bowlers, with Ryan Grundy claiming two wickets off the final two balls of the innings - the English duo of Rutherford and Daniel Pratt (0) - to be the side's only multiple wicket-taker with 2-9.
Skipper Grundy also top-scored for the Power as they answered with 7-117 off their 45 overs to end a season in which they claimed the wooden spoon with just one win.
Grundy compiled 47, with Judd Gilchrist (25) the only other player to reach double figures for the Power against a Roos' attack superbly led by veteran Adam Burns (3-18).
Eaglehawk hasn't made the finals, but the Hawks shaped the final make-up of the top four with their upset win over Strathfieldsaye at Tannery Lane.
The Hawks beat the Jets by 22 runs, costing Strathfieldsaye the double chance.
Eaglehawk posted 8-170 batting first led by a knock of 40 from opener Ben Williams, all-rounder Cam McGlashan chipped in with 36, while a late 24-run partnership for the eighth wicket between skipper Nick Farley (18) and Harvey White (11 n.o.) proved crucial in lifting the Hawks to a winning total.
As has been the case so often with the Jets this season, it was a balanced bowling effort with five players getting among the wickets, including Jed Rodda (2-48), Chathura Damith (2-38) and Campbell Love (2-20) taking two apiece.
With Kangaroo Flat well in control of its game against Huntly North, it was clear for the Jets at the break that they were going to need to chase down their target to retain second position.
However, their chase got off to a disastrous start as they slumped to 5-46 after 16 overs.
Aaron Monro was the destroyer of the Jets' top-order taking the first four wickets as he dismissed dangerman Pat Felmingham (6), Matt Newbold (1), Nayana Fernando (6) and Tim Wood (10).
The only respite the Jets got during their innings was a 53-run partnership between skipper Den Devanny and Chathura Damith (27) that breathed life back into the visitors' prospects.
But when Fletcher Good and Anthony West combined to run out Damith in the 35th over it signaled another flurry of wickets as the Jets lost 4-16 to fall to 9-115.
The last pair of Devanny (63 n.o.) and Jed Rodda (18) added 33 for the final wicket to push the score to 148 before the Jets' innings came to an end in the 44th over.
After his early onslaught with the new ball Monro finished with 4-28 for the Hawks, while Farley (3-20) took the last three wickets of the innings and coach Cory Jacobs (1-12) sent down an economical nine overs that included four maidens.
"It was a good way to finish the season off; the boys applied themselves very well and you can't ask for much more than that," said the Hawks' Farley, who took his 100th first XI wicket for the club in the win.
White Hills' win over Golden Square featured a feat that is a rarity in BDCA one-day cricket - two players making centuries.
Both Brayden Stepien and Gavin Bowles scored centuries in the Demons' 65-run win over the Bulldogs at the QEO.
For Stepien it was his second century this season against Golden Square, with his 117 following his earlier 144 against the Bulldogs in round eight.
Stepein went on the attack from the outset - he hit the second ball of the day for six off Scott Trollope (0-68) - with his first 50 coming off just 35 balls.
The left-hander later brought up his century off 86 deliveries, with his innings featuring six sixes and 11 boundaries before he was well caught by Jack Keating off Jayden Templeton (1-43) off a switch hit.
Meanwhile, Bowles' century - the 14th of his first XI career at the Demons - went right down to the wire.
Bowles, who surpassed 8000 career runs during his innings, had started the final over to be bowled by Connor Miller (0-48) on 85 before hitting 2, 4, 6 and 2 off the first four deliveries to move to 99.
Bowles hit the fifth ball to Square captain Liam Smith at mid-off for no run, before scampering through for a single off the final delivery of the innings to finish 100 n.o. in the Demons' 4-274.
As well as both making centuries, Stepien and Bowles added 117 for the second wicket together.
Left-arm spinner Smith, who dismissed Ben Irvine (14) and Ollie Geary (11), was the best of the Square bowlers with 2-33.
Golden Square batted out its 45 overs in reply, finishing at 8-209.
A week after it was announced the club's first XI best and fairest award would now be named in his honour, Scott Johnson was the mainstay of the Golden Square innings with an unbeaten 77 n.o. off 80 balls, with he and Jake Higgins (16 n.o.) putting on an unbroken 50 to close out the day.
Off-spinner Jack Bourke opened the Demons' bowling and took the first three wickets to fall on his way to 3-39 off eight overs.
A century from captain Clayton Holmes wasn't enough for Bendigo United to close out its season with an upset win over Strathdale-Maristians at Bell Oval.
Opener Holmes scored more than half the Redbacks' tally of 5-206 batting first with his hard-hitting 107.
Holmes faced just 83 balls and belted 12 boundaries and four sixes in his second ton of the season.
He scored 107 of the Redbacks' first 135 runs before he was caught by Ben DeAraugo at cover off Daniel Clohesy (1-13) in the 28th over.
The Redbacks' innings also featured contributions from fellow opener Wil Pinniger (23), Riley Treloar (36) and Henry Edwards (22), while with his 1-37 the Suns' Sam Johnston ended the home and away season with a competition-best 38 wickets.
Guided home by an unbeaten 81 n.o. from James Barri in what has been a breakout season with the bat, the minor premier Suns in response reached 6-207 in the 38th over to win by four wickets with 47 balls to spare.
On the eve of the finals Barri was in sparkling touch with his 81 n.o. coming off 69 balls with eight boundaries and two sixes as he saw the job through for the Suns after coming in at 2-42 in the ninth over.
Spinner Will Thrum (2-46) was the best with the ball for Bendigo United.
Bendigo warmed up for its first finals appearance in five years with a five-wicket win over Sandhurst.
The Goers won despite the absence of captain and competition leading run-scorer James Ryan and two of their key bowlers in Dylan Johnstone and Bailey Goodwin.
Sandhurst compiled 8-193 batting first, with the pair of Jasper Langley and coach Dylan Gibson both top-scoring with 39 at Weeroona Oval.
Nathan Fitzpatrick (3-49) and Kyle Humphrys (3-45) both claimed three wickets apiece for the Goers, who successfully chased their target down in 42.1 overs, answering with 5-194.
Fitzpatrick followed up his three wickets with an unbeaten 64 off 60 balls to cap a solid all-round game.
The foundation for the Goers' chase was laid by openers Xavier Ryan (21), who captained the side, and Bailey George (17), who put on 57 for the first wicket.
Nick Gladman (2-39) and Taylor Beard (2-31) closed out their return seasons to the Dragons with two wickets each.
