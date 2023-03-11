A northern Victorian shire has established a panel of contractors to accelerate the urgent repair of flood- damaged roads across the shire.
Campaspe Shire has flagged fixing flood-damaged roads, bridges, drainage and other road infrastructure is a high priority so residents, farmers and businesses can return to their normal travel routines and transport arrangements as soon as possible.
"We started urgent remedial road works last year as soon as the water receded and in February, council appointed a panel of contractors to fast-track the government-funded emergency works which need to be completed by the end of April," mayor Rob Amos said.
"Our contractors have a big job ahead of them but we are well advanced with the scoping of works and bundling of works packages ready for roll out.
"Of the 1300-plus Council-owned damaged road segments, we've assessed and scoped 850 for repair.
"More than 470 segments require emergency or immediate works, more than 170 segments have been awarded to contractors and additional packages of works are currently being reviewed by panel contractors as part of the award process."
Road works scheduled over the next few weeks include:
continued works to earthen, gravel and sealed roads, and drainage structures in Rochester, Bamawm, Colbinabbin, Echuca Village, Koyuga, Fairy Dell, Rushworth and Torrumbarry.
While these state and federally funded emergency works are underway, council's ongoing road construction and maintenance activities, as part of the Capital Works Program, will continue.
The second stage of remedial flood-related road works is expected to take up to two years to complete.
Alex Gretgrix
