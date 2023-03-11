Bendigo Advertiser
Campaspe Shire enlists contractors to speed up repair of flood-damaged roads

Updated March 11 2023 - 4:39pm, first published 11:00am
Roads across the shire, like this one in Rochester on October 14 last year, need to be repaired after flooding. Picture by Darren Howe

A northern Victorian shire has established a panel of contractors to accelerate the urgent repair of flood- damaged roads across the shire.

