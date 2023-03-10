Grace Campbell traded to Collingwood in AFLW

Former Bendigo footballer Grace Campbell has found her way to her third AFLW club.
Campbell was part of a bumper three-club trade deal on Friday that saw her leave North Melbourne and arrive at Collingwood.
Inaugural Collingwood captain Steph Chiocci, who had been either sole or co-captain of the Magpies across the seven seasons since their first game in 2017, and dual best-and-fairest winner Jaimee Lambert departed the Pies and went to St Kilda.
In gaining the experienced pair, plus Collingwood's pick No.31, St Kilda lost best-and-fairest winner, former co-captain and key goal kicker Kate Shierlaw to North Melbourne and young midfielder Tarni White to the Magpies.
The Magpies gained White, North Melbourne's pick No.15 and Campbell in the trade.
As a member of Richmond's VFLW side in 2019, Campbell was an expansion signing with the Tigers' inaugural AFLW side in 2020.
The 27-year-old was then traded to North Melbourne at the end of the 2020 season.
With a total of 18 AFLW games to her name, Campbell was sidelined from the 2022 AFLW season with an ACL injury which she sustained during the pre-season.
"We're excited to have both Grace and Tarni (White) join our program for season eight of the AFLW competition," Collingwood Head of Women's Football Jess Burger said.
"Both players are natural leaders who are extremely mature and despite facing injury interruptions throughout their careers, have shown great resilience and perseverance which we admire.
"Grace is a hard-body, repeat effort player who consistently brings pressure to the game. Despite an unlucky run with injury, she is determined to return to her best in 2023."
