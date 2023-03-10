Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Grace Campbell traded to Collingwood in AFLW

Updated March 10 2023 - 4:18pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Campbell in action for Richmond at AFLW level in 2020.

Former Bendigo footballer Grace Campbell has found her way to her third AFLW club.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.