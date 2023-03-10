Hi Stranger chases second Echuca Cup

HE'S done it once before and now Bendigo trainer Shane Fliedner is hoping Hi Stranger can repeat the dose this Sunday.
The reigning Country Racing Victoria horse of the year will be aiming for his second triumph in the $100,000 Echuca Cup (1400m).
Fliedner's versatile and ever-consistent gelding won the race as a four-year-old in 2021 and was only narrowly beaten when second in last year's race.
A win on Sunday would put him among a rare group of gallopers to have won an individual Victorian country cup twice, two years apart.
Hi Stranger, a winner of eight of 51 starts and placed 14 times for stakes earnings of $796,925, will be first-up after a 13-week spell.
He boasts an impressive record when fresh, with three wins and a second from seven attempts.
Fliedner has the Listed Golden Mile at Bendigo on April 1 on the radar for Hi Stranger, after he was a valiant second behind the Payne Patrick-trained Cherry Tortoni in last year's race.
He boasts a solid record in country cup events, having won the Kilmore Cup (1600m) in 2021, finished third in the Seymour Cup (1600m) run at Bendigo last October and fourth at Swan Hill (1600m) last June.
Bendigo trainer Erin Maher will chase back-to-back metropolitan wins with the promising Gargantuan at Morphettville on Saturday.
The four-year-old gelding gave his trainer her first city success with his 1300m victory at Sandown Hillside on February 15 in a class one event and will be aiming to notch up his third career win from only six starts.
Gargantuan will be ridden by three-kilogram claiming apprentice Sheriden Tomlinson, who has only recently joined the Richard Jolly stable, on loan from northern New South Wales.
Nearly 1000-kilometres away, Maher will have three runners at Towong - Tornado Ally, Texero and Mountain Ibis.
The six-year-old Mountain Ibis will be aiming for his third win in four runs this preparation following victories at Kerang in December and Great Western in January.
On Saturday, Kyneton trainer Neil Dyer will target the $30,000 Towong Cup (1600m) with the well-travelled Kaonic.
The eight-year-old is being set for another campaign in Darwin later this year and, specifically, a third tilt at the $200,000 Darwin Cup (2050m).
He finished second in last year's Darwin Cup behind the Gary Clarke-trained Playoffs and was fourth in the 2021 race.
Bendigo's John Keating will take the ride on Kaonic at Towong.
