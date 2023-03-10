Bendigo Advertiser
Hi Stranger chases second Echuca Cup

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:34pm, first published 3:24pm
Hi Stranger, ridden by William Pike, wins the Echuca Cup in March of 2021. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

HE'S done it once before and now Bendigo trainer Shane Fliedner is hoping Hi Stranger can repeat the dose this Sunday.

