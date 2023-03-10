Plenty to play for in final round of BDCA

Results from Saturday's final round of the Bendigo District Cricket Association won't change the four teams who will compete in next week's semi-finals, but the day could have a major bearing on who wins the league's most prestigious individual award.
The BDCA Cricketer of the Year award won't be presented until March 29, but with one round remaining in the competition we've gone through the previous 16 rounds of play and produced our own deck of 3, 2, 1 votes for each game.
Firstly, giving votes for cricket is not as easy as you might imagine, particularly in one-day cricket.
Secondly, while in some cases the votes we've given will correlate with the respective umpire votes, there were several games throughout the summer where the votes weren't clear cut and the leaderboard could change dramatically depending on which way the umpires went.
Thirdly, we've given votes from the comfort of our office. We're not out in the middle where player behaviour could be a deciding factor when it comes to a line-ball decision.
Going by the "Addy votes", five players could still top the count with just Saturday's final round remaining.
Three club captains are on our podium after 16 rounds.
Kangaroo Flat skipper Jake Klemm polled 18 votes, from Bendigo captain James Ryan on 17 and Strathdale skipper Cam Taylor on 16.
Strathfieldsaye all-rounder Chathura Damith and White Hills opening batter Brayden Stepien polled 15 votes each and would still be in the mix to join Klemm on 18.
Ryan is unavailable and won't play for Bendigo in the Goers' final round clash against Sandhurst.
Klemm will lead the Roos into battle against bottom side Huntly-North Epsom, while Taylor's Suns tackle Bendigo United.
Fresh from winning the Twenty20 title on Wednesday night, Damith's Strathfieldsaye Jets are at home to Eaglehawk on Saturday.
Stepien will open the batting against Golden Square at the QEO.
In our votes, Klemm didn't poll in the first six games, but was rewarded for a consistent run of form from rounds seven to 16.
READ MORE: EVCA semi-finals preview
READ MORE: Dragons primed to take the next step in BFNL
Mind you, there were a number of games where Kangaroo Flat's depth came to the fore and umpires could quite easily have given some of Klemm's team-mates votes ahead of him.
Ryan raced to an early lead after a brilliant start to the summer, but had a quiet period through the middle of the season.
On Cricketer of the Year night, it would be no surprise to see Ryan in front of the count with one round remaining.
Taylor has won the BDCA Cricketer of the Year award a record five times.
He's right in the mix to win it for a sixth time despite missing club games to play for Victoria Country at the national championships and a recent back injury.
Outside of the Addy's top five, Eaglehawk's Cory Jacobs, Golden Square's Liam Smith and Strathdale's Daniel Clohesy were next best on 14, 13 and 12 votes respectively.
Meanwhile, Kangaroo Flat has the most to gain from Saturday's final round.
The third-placed Roos could jump into second place if they defeat Huntly North and Strathfieldsaye loses its clash with Eaglehawk.
The top two teams on the ladder earn a double-chance for the finals.
Kangaroo Flat v Huntly North
Sandhurst v Bendigo
Strathdale-Maristians v Bendigo United
Strathfieldsaye v Eaglehawk
White Hills v Golden Square (at QEO)
Strathdale 81
Strathfieldsaye 75
Kangaroo Flat 69
Bendigo 54
Eaglehawk 45
Golden Square 45
White Hills 42
Bendigo United 30
Sandhurst 27
Huntly North 6
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.