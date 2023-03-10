Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo trainer Josh Julius plots different path with Just Folk

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 10 2023 - 2:37pm, first published 1:37pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Josh Julius-trained Just Folk makes his return to racing for the first time since November in the Group 2 Shaftesbury Avenue Handicap (1400m) at Flemington on Saturday. He will be ridden by Harry Coffey. Picture by George Sal/Racing Photos

STAR Bendigo galloper Just Folk hasn't faced many tougher first-up assignments than the one waiting for him in the Group 2 Shaftesbury Avenue Handicap (1400m) at Flemington on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.