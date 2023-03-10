STAR Bendigo galloper Just Folk hasn't faced many tougher first-up assignments than the one waiting for him in the Group 2 Shaftesbury Avenue Handicap (1400m) at Flemington on Saturday.
But mind you, the dual Group 2-winning gelding has had few preparations during his career like this one going into a first-up run.
Trainer Josh Julius declared a trio of jump-outs last month as 'a bit of a new dynamic' for the son of Magnus and Fast Ruby.
He can't wait to see how it pans out.
More than anything, Julius is just excited to have Just Folk back at the races.
"It gives us a bit of a pep up in the stables," he said.
"He's spent his normal time away, but it's certainly good to have him back.
"It's a bit of a new dynamic for us this preparation. He had an extra run and was in for a few weeks longer during the spring. That meant he was always going to start later this autumn than he did last year.
"So it's been a bit different looking at the calendar and seeing what options were available to us as far as first-up runs.
"For the first time probably since his debut, we are going into the races with a handful of trials under the belt, instead of the one trial and a warm-up first-up run to top him off.
"Three trials this prep into 1400m first-up is new ground for us, but he seems fit and he looks well at home. Naturally he will take some improvement - he always does.
"We are obviously going to learn where we are at on Saturday."
Just Folk will encounter an ace field on his return, headed by the star Queenslander Scallopini, who is chasing an unblemished hat-trick of Flemington 1400m wins, the returning Roll The Dice syndicate five-year-old Ayrton, and the in-form Phillip Stokes-trained five-year-old Savannah Cloud, who really shot to prominence with four straight wins at the end of last year.
Julius is convinced Saturday's race is the right launching pad into the autumn for Just Folk, despite some small temptation to give him the opportunity to defend his Group 2 Ajax Stakes crown at Rosehill, also on Saturday.
"I had always in the back of my mind wanted to see where he was at in Victoria first," he said.
"Obviously it's a big commitment heading up to Sydney, we don't want to be going up there just for the sake of things.
"If he'd had a run under his belt and we could have assessed that and staked form lines up, it might have been an option to go there and defend our crown second-up.
"But he was only nommed there, realistically, if what we ran into this last year happened - a small field and rain-affected ground - which it doesn't look like being.
"We'll run here happily over 1400m, be drawn well and get a nice cruisy run, and we'll certainly learn where we are at post-run."
Julius will adopt a wait and see approach with Just Folk's preparation, with no specific target in mind.
It follows a solid spring campaign, which despite not boasting any wins, brought four seconds in seven starts, all of them at either Group or Listed level.
"I thought it was a super-prep without a win," he said.
"We went to a Group 1 and he didn't disgrace himself. He sort of got bottled away on the fence in the Rupert Clarke (at Caulfield) and he was probably ready for a bit further by then already, especially in that company.
"At the end of the prep, we went back up to New South Wales for The Gong, which - in hindsight, which is always an amazing thing - I probably had him in a position to have a crack at the 2000m for the first time and should have stayed home and went to the Ballarat Cup.
"You can't pull the right rein every time, but four seconds, all in black-type races, he was very honest and gave his all as he always does.
"That's all we ever ask of him."
