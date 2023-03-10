Sandhurst ready to take the next step in 2023: Curnow

Bryce Curnow has plenty to smile about one month out from the start of the BFNL season.
The new Sandhurst co-coach said his move from Central Murray club Kerang to the Dragons had been seamless and that the playing group hadn't put a foot wrong in its preparation for the 2023 season.
"It's been refreshing, I've really enjoyed my time at the club,'' Curnow said this week.
"There's a good group of young players and it's a hungry group that's ready to take that next step.
"They're really keen to learn and there's lots of depth, which is nice."
Sandhurst had an interrupted 2022 season, but still managed to make the finals before bowing out to South Bendigo in the elimination final.
Curnow said the major focus in his first pre-season with the club was not about fitness, but rather how the Dragons will play this year.
"I'm a big believer in trusting the players that they'll do the (fitness) work on the outside,'' he said.
"Lots of the boys do extra sessions outside of training and I feel as though we're super fit.
"At training we can spend more time focusing on skill development and the game plan implementation."
He said the co-coaching role with incumbent coach Ashley Connick was working well.
"As a fresh face coming in, I've spent time building relationships and getting to know the group,'' Curnow said.
"Ash has been fantastic to learn from. He has great knowledge of the game of footy and he's been a senior coach for a long time. It's been great to bounce stuff off him.
"We've shared the duties which has been a great help in keeping me fresh.
"I've been taking the Monday sessions, Ash has been taking the Wednesday sessions and our leadership group has been taking Saturday morning sessions.
"It's worked really well."
The Dragons' leadership group is headed by club great Lee Coghlan, who will captain Sandhurst again in 2023.
"The players voted on the leadership group and we used almost like a Leading Teams type model,'' Curnow said.
"It was very player driven and it was a really good process.
"We're doing a lot of good things with our leaders, which is upskilling them to be better leaders or even help them become coaches down the track."
Sandhurst will have four players aligned with VFL clubs in 2023 - Lachlan Tardrew and Cobi Maxted (Collingwood), Sam Conforti (Essendon) and Cooper Smith (North Melbourne).
Their availability will play a major role in how far into September the Dragons go.
The Dragons had an intra-club last Friday as a lead-up to their first practice match on March 18 against Deniliquin at Epsom-Huntly Recreation Reserve.
On March 25 they travel to Ballarat to play Sebastopol before rounding out their preparation with another intra-club match on April 1.
"We wanted to make sure we gave the players the Easter weekend off,'' Curnow said.
"It means they can get away with family and friends and do what they need to do before the focus turns to footy.
"In a season with two byes, it's hard for the players to get away, so having that Easter weekend off is really important."
Sandhurst opens its 2023 home and away season against Kangaroo Flat at the QEO on April 15.
