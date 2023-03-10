Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

EVCA SEMIS: Then there were four as Crows, Tigers, Rams, Emus remain in flag race

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:43pm, first published 2:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spring Gully's Jesse Marciano is the Crows' leading run-scorer with 350 at an average of 38.9.
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.