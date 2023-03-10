EVCA SEMIS: Then there were four as Crows, Tigers, Rams, Emus remain in flag race

SPRING Gully, United, Sedgwick and Emu Creek will be all striving to clinch the two spots in the grand final when they contest this weekend's Emu Valley Cricket Association semi-finals.
The semi-finals will be played from 1.30pm on Saturday and Sunday.
Spring Gully v Emu Creek
at Spring Gully Oval
Emu Creek has given itself a shot at contending for a third-consecutive premiership after clinching fourth spot on the ladder.
The Emus will take on minor premier Spring Gully in their semi in what's a clash between two sides who in recent seasons have had vastly different records come this time of the year.
While the Emus have won their semi-finals each of the the past three years, the Crows are 0-3 in semis over the past three seasons.
The Emus head into the game with one of the in-form players of the competition in co-captain Luke Bennett, who has taken 15 wickets in his past two games.
Overall for the season all-rounder Bennett has 25 wickets at an average of 9.1 to go with 155 runs with the bat.
Fellow co-captain Tyrone Downie (266 runs, 17 wickets) is a genuine match-winner with both bat and ball, while former skipper Simon Marwood has had a solid season with the bat with 405 runs at an average of 40.5.
Influential in Spring Gully's run to the top of the ladder has been former skipper Alex Sutton, who finished second in the Addy MVP rankings.
Sutton is the competition's leading wicket-taker with 27, which included an eight-wicket haul when the Crows beat Emu Creek by 17 runs in round five.
And while he hasn't been as prolific with the bat as recent seasons, Rhys Webb (316) runs always poses a major threat as do the likes of Jesse Marciano (350 runs) and veteran Shaun Makepeace (152 runs).
The teams:
Spring Gully - Shaun O'Shea (c, 395), Shaun Makepeace (182), Rhys Webb (506), Jesse Marciano (400), Beauden Rinaldi (465), Nick Skeen (353), Alex Sutton (782), Lachlan Brook (159), Ben Daley (112), James Fox (421), Wes Hopcott (90).
Emu Creek - Luke Bennett (c, 685), Tyrone Downie (c, 636) Simon Marwood (585), Todd Brown (302), Brett Russell (162), Justin Hancock (64), Connor Strawbridge (86), Ash Benbow (154), Matt Wiegard (51), Dallas Widdicombe (138), Shaun Candy (250).
* Addy MVP points in brackets.
Round 5 - Spring Gully 114 def Emu Creek 97 & 7-133.
Tip: Spring Gully.
United v Sedgwick
at Ewing Park
After a two-season absence Sedgwick makes its return to the finals where it faces a clash against perennial power United at Ewing Park.
Having finished eighth the past two years, the Rams climbed to third this season, with the Ilsley brothers - captain Jordan and Bailey - playing leading roles in their resurgence.
Between the Ilsley brothers have combined for 647 runs and 33 wickets and both finished inside the top four of the Addy MVP rankings.
The return of the experienced Greg Thomas (387 runs) to the top of the order has also been crucial.
United will be hungry to get through to next week's grand final to give itself a shot at redemption given it has lost the past two deciders to Emu Creek.
The Tigers, who already have the T20 title under their belt, have been boosted late in the season by the return of star batsman Alex Code from injury, while captain, competition leading run-scorer and Addy MVP winner Harry Whittle is in a rich vein of form with scores of 114, 114 and 84 n.o. among his past four innings.
No James Smith (hamstring) in the side is a blow to the Tigers' bowling stocks.
The teams:
United - Harry Whittle (c, 853), Tom Calvert (216), Alex Code (339), Dooley Niemann (234), Joe Hartney (281), Patrick Hartney (246), Jayde Mullane (308), Ashley Mayo (142), Mitch Blackman (144), Luke Price (110), Mac Whittle (588), Thomas Hobson (0).
Sedgwick - Jordan Ilsley (c, 689)), James Dempsey (288), Scott McKenzie (337), Josh Cleary (64), Dustin Elliott (304), Steven Stroobants (42), Rick Ladson (132), Bailey Ilsley (708), Lucas Baldwin (234), Greg Thomas (567), Alec Robson (244), Andrew Cussen (71).
* Addy MVP points in brackets.
Last meeting:
Round 1 - Sedgwick 176 dr United 9-151.
Tip: United.
DIVISION 2
United v Mandurang at Club Court.
Spring Gully v Emu Creek at Marong.
DIVISION 3 SECTION 1
Bendigo Strikers v Mia Mia at California Gully.
Bagshot v Mandurang at JG Edwards Oval.
DIVISION 3 SECTION 2
Spring Gully Gold v Spring Gully Green at Ken Wust Oval.
United v Bendigo City at Tannery Lane.
