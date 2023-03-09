Herbert's rough start to Players Championship

Lucas Herbert had a day to forget in round one of The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass.
Herbert fired a 10-over par 82 to be last in the field of 144 when round one was suspended due to poor light.
Herbert had a poor ball striking day on the testing TPC Sawgrass layout.
He hit four of 14 fairways and seven of 18 fairways in regulation.
Two double-bogeys and five bogeys saw Herbert slide to nine-over par through his first 13 holes.
A birdie on the par-five 16th, followed by a brilliant tee shot and birdie on the famous par-three 17th hole, lifted Herbert to seven-over par with one remaining.
However, his good work was undone when his tee shot on the par-four 18th found the water and he finished with a triple-bogey seven.
American Chad Ramey led the event through day one with a score of eight-under par 64.
