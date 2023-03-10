Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Big names in running for Bendigo Gift glory

By Nathan Dole
March 10 2023 - 11:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Oliver Muggleton will make his Victorian Athletic League (VAL) debut at Saturday's Bendigo Gift meeting. Picture by Daniel Soncin

SOME big names in athletics and football are among the contenders for glory in this Saturday's running of the City of Greater Bendigo Gift (200m).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.