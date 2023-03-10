SOME big names in athletics and football are among the contenders for glory in this Saturday's running of the City of Greater Bendigo Gift (200m).
First run as the Bendigo Thousand in 1947 the athletics classic has drawn thousands to Bendigo to race and spectate.
It's a change to tradition in 2023 as the Gift distance was increased to 200m.
Among those bound for the Retreat Road track in Flora Hill to contest the dash is 2022 Stawell Gift (120m) winner Harrison Kerr.
A mark of 3m will be a big test for Kerr in a campaign that begins with heats at 3.45pm.
Semis are on at 5.02pm and the final at 6.30pm.
Also in the field is Jesse McKenna who was third as Kerr reigned supreme at Stawell's Central Park last Easter.
The son of Guy McKenna, a dual West Coast Eagles premiership player, Jesse will race off 4m in Bendigo.
Another leading contender from the backmarks is Luke Stevens, also on 4m.
MORE ATHLETICS NEWS:
The Bendigo Thousand winner in 2004, Cam Dunbar is still racing and will start off 23m in the Gift.
Hopes of a home-track victory are with Lonain Burnett, 18m, and Oliver Muggleton, 10m, in his first VAL meet.
Kevin Brittain won the Castlemaine Gift less than two weeks ago and will be another to watch from 16m, along with the likes of Jack Boulton and Nathan Riali, 6m; Will Johns and Tristan Scheirs, 8m; Jake and Darcy Ireland from 9m and 15m.
Bendigo sprinter Glenn Stephens won the Bendigo Thousand in 2001 and will chase another home win, along with Brett Gilligan, masters 800m; and father-son Greg and Jake Hilson.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.