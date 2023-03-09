Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

800m showdown draws a lot of interest

By Nathan Dole
Updated March 10 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 8:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The field for this week's final Thursday Night Series event contained many of the athletes who will contest this Saturday night's George Flack 800m final, to be run as part of the Bendigo Gift meeting. Picture by Daniel Soncin

A FIELD of 20 athletes will chase victory in Saturday night's running of the Bendigo Athletics Club-organised George Flack 800m final at the Flora Hill track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.