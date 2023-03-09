800m showdown draws a lot of interest

A FIELD of 20 athletes will chase victory in Saturday night's running of the Bendigo Athletics Club-organised George Flack 800m final at the Flora Hill track.
A long-time sponsor of athletics who also competed on the Victorian Athletic League circuit and a past VAL president, Flack has backed this two-lap race to be held as part of the Bendigo Gift meet in the Retreat Road complex.
The 800m showdown will be on from 6.10pm.
Athletes racing in the 800m are to meet at the storage room of the main building to pay the $5 entry fee and collect their numbered or coloured bib.
Among those racing will be Geoff Jordan who was the aggregate winner in the BAC's 10-leg Thursday night series raced at Flora Hill.
Jordan will be joined in the race by Bendigo Harriers' clubmates Tiffany Bussem-Jorgensen, Hunter Gill, Keelan McInerney, Yvette Palmer, and Rebecca Soulsby.
South Bendigo will be represented by Kyle Hilson, John Justice, and Thomas MacArthur.
Backmarker in many of this season's BAC track events, Abbey Reid will again give chase in the red against a field that includes Tom Reid, and the husband-wife combo of Ross and Melissa Douglas, from University Pride.
Also vying for glory will be Charles Chambers, David Cripps, Katie and Renae Graham, Jack Norris, Bradie Sheldon and Paul Viggers.
The Bendigo Gift kicks off at 1pm when the mixed under-14s 100m heats are run.
Other highlights include the open 1600m, Women's Gift (200m), Men's Gift (200m), women's 400m, and the open 550m.
Entry for spectators is by gold coin donation.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.