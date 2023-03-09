Bendigo Advertiser
Shillito targets fourth Bendigo win

By Nathan Dole
Updated March 10 2023 - 5:36pm, first published 8:36am
Women's 2022 Gift winner Tiana Shillito (green) during the heats stage at last year's event. Picture by Darren Howe

BALLARAT sprinter Tiana Shillito will chase a fourth consecutive Bendigo Gift victory this Saturday on the Flora Hill track.

