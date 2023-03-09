Shillito targets fourth Bendigo win

BALLARAT sprinter Tiana Shillito will chase a fourth consecutive Bendigo Gift victory this Saturday on the Flora Hill track.
Shillito will start from the 18m mark in her heat of the Bendigo Gift at the Retreat Road complex.
In previous years her wins were at 120m and 100m, but the Gift distance is up to 200m this time.
Shillto won the women's Gift at the Bendigo International Madison athletics-cycling carnival in 2019 and '20.
There was no Madison carnival in '21, but the sprint ace claimed the 100m crown at the Victorian Athletics League meet run at the Flora Hill track a year ago.
Upgrades to the Tom Flood Sports Centre, home of the country's biggest athletics-cycling carnival, have meant there will be no Madison again this weekend.
At this meet, Shillito will face fierce opposition.
A runner to watch will be Lucy Zotti off 17m.
Zotti won the Wangaratta Gift (120m) in January and less than a fortnight ago took out the women's 120m final at the Castlemaine Gift on Camp Reserve.
The Bendigo Gift has also drawn Beijing Winter Olympics representative Kiara Reddingius from Western Australia.
From Leonora on the goldfields, Reddingius competed in bobsleigh and will be keen to claim victory in a city steeped in goldrush history.
Reddingius has a mark of 8m for the 200m duel.
Rundown for the women's Gift is heats from 4.09pm, semis at 5.16pm and final at 6.40pm.
Athletes to watch in the Gift include Liv Attard, Ilana Grandine, Jessica Payne, Bella Pasquali, Taylah Perry, and Ellie Whittingham.
Tokyo Olympian Kendra Hubbard will race in the women's 70m and Edwards Providore-backed women's 400m.
