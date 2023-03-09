Bruce marks impressive victory in aths series

RACING on invitational basis, Sam Bruce won the 3000m in the latest round of the Tuesday night series for athletes at the Flora Hill track.
A field of 20 ran 7 1/2 laps at the Retreat Road complex.
Bruce clocked a fine time of 11:06 as Eaglehawk's Trevor Kelly was next in 11:31.
Third placegetter was Tony Vlaeminck, 11:51, from Bendigo Harriers.
Fastest female was Vanessa Garry from Bendigo Harriers in 12:20 to be sixth overall as April Wainwright from Bendigo Little Athletics capped another great run in 12:30 and seventh place.
MORE ATHLETICS:
Three runners ran 5000m in which University's David Cripps was fastest in 20:49 from Eaglehawk's Casey Crapper, 25:46, and Bendigo Harriers' Hunter Gill, 26:18.
University's Grace Mulqueen added to her winning run in the 1000m.
Mulqueen clocked a time of 3:27 in the 2 1/2 lap race as Lauren and James Davenport from Bendigo Harriers ran 3:40 and 3:41 to be second and third.
Results from Tuesday's racing:
Club legend - BH Bendigo Harriers; BLA Bendigo Little Athletics; Eh Eaglehawk; Uni. Bendigo University; Inv. Invitation.
Mixed 3000m:
Sam Bruce, 26, Inv. 11:06.90; Trevor Kelly, 63, Eh 11:31.10; Tony Vlaeminck, 56, BH 11:51.08; Josh Fagan, 28, Inv. 12:03.92; Tom Garry, 30, BH 12:19.81; Vanessa Garry, 30, BH 12:20.09; April Wainwright, 11, BLA 12:30.56; Callen Bayliss, 12, Uni. 12:35.54; Paul Viggers, 55, Inv. 12:42.86; Ben Sandeman, 48, BH 12:55.52; Ruth Sandeman, 51, BH 13:08.60; Keelan McInerney, 12, BH 13:12.88; Lawrence Abel, 57, Inv. 13:15.58; Leon Gilbert, 71, BH 13:23.77; Richard Marchingo, 60, BH 13:35.90; Charles Chambers, 69, Uni. 15:19.07; Nadene Macdonald, 43, BH 15:32.92; Rebecca Soulsby, 49, BH 16:08.62; Stacey Macdonald, 41, BH 16:45.36; Poppy Wainwright, 13, Uni. 17:37.34.
Mixed 5000m:
David Cripps, 51, Uni. 20:49.62; Casey Crapper, 36, Eh 25:46.42; Hunter Gill, 74, BH 26:18.94.
Mixed 1000m:
Grace Mulqueen, 13, Uni. 3:27.70; Lauren Davenport, 10, BH 3:40.84; James Davenport, 8, BH 3:41.79; Florence Lapthorne, 9, BLA 3:52.87; Louis Lapthorne, 8, BLA 3:53.68; Milanke Haasbroek, 9 BLA 3:57.87; Jack Norris, 12, Inv. 3:58.61; Madison Hooke, 9 BLA 4:05.09.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.