Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Sam Bruce marks impressive victory in aths series

Updated March 10 2023 - 10:23am, first published 7:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bruce marks impressive victory in aths series

RACING on invitational basis, Sam Bruce won the 3000m in the latest round of the Tuesday night series for athletes at the Flora Hill track.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.