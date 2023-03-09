SELECTION NIGHT - Weekend Bendigo District and Emu Valley cricket teams

1st XI (vs. Sandhurst)
Xav Ryan (c), Kyle Humphrys, Dylan Johnstone, Bailey George, Kyle Chant, Craig Pearce, Nathan Fitzpatrick, Declan Slingo, Kynan Gard, Scott Dole, Joel Bothe
2nd XI (vs. Sandhurst)
Mark Ryan (c), Dylan Lovell, Robert Glen, Matthew Gray, Samuel Lewis, Lachie Nicholson, Nick Rowley, Oliver Ryan, Lachlan Nemet, Harper Hodgens, Aidan Goddard, Deacon Marsh, Samuel Moran
3rd XI (vs. Sandhurst)
Clinton Lawson (c), Jesse Felle, Wayne Saunders, Liam Gaskell, Steven Ingram, James Studds, Randhir Bhinder, Ajay Mishra, Terry Myers, Bailey Evans, Kevin Jayawardena
Under 18 (vs. Bendigo United)
Lachie Nicholson, Nick Rowley, Oliver Ryan, Owen Brasher, Charlie Warren, Eddie Gingell, Harper Hodgens, Aidan Goddard, Bodhi Robinson, Fletcher Atherton, Gabe Nevins, Deacon Marsh, Samuel Moran
1st XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Stephen Barrett (c), Marcus Mangiameli, Clayton Holmes, Riley Treloar, Samuel Langley, Harrison Donegan, Miggy Podosky, Will Thrum, Thomas Starr, Wil Pinniger, Jake Thrum
2nd XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Nicholas Crawford (c), Joshua Thurston, Adam Rady, Ashley Younghusband, Leigh McDermott, Darcy Mills, Lachlan Harris, Hugh Behrens, Billy Bassett, Harry Sheilds, Eamon Austin, Gus Hay
3rd XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Curtis Tuohey (c), Hayden Smith, Thomas Williamson, Alexander Culvenor, Connor Thomson, Matthew Beck, Mark Di Fede, Adrian Cronin, Brenden Younghusband, Malachy Lahtz, Blake Collins, Ian Clemens, Gerard Malan
Under 18 (vs. Bendigo)
No team provided
1st XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Nicholas Farley (c), Nathan Walsh, Joshua Williams, Aaron Monro, Cameron McGlashan, Cory Jacobs, Benjamin Williams, Harvey White, Taj Taylor, Fletcher Good, Anthony West
2nd XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Thomas Saker, Jacob Murley, Jordan Lea, Matt Ford, Matthew Fitt, Samuel Williams, Bradley Muns, Sam Fitt, Mitchell Graham, Tain Piercy, Campbell Richards, Michael Peters
3rd XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Andrew Nisbet (c), Bradley Muns, Daryl Muns, Corey Henson, Scott Lawry, Lachlan Hall, Fletcher Runnalls, Brandon Columbus, Jason Abbott, Phill Kerr
1st XI (vs. White Hills)
Liam Smith (c), Paul Scullie, Jayden Templeton, Scott Johnson, Jake Higgins, Connor Miller, Zavier Abbott, Scott Trollope, Kayle Thompson, Benjamin Derrick, Jack Keating
2nd XI (vs. White Hills)
Mathew Christie (c), Jackson Adams, Scott Ross, Max Grant, Jamie Bysouth, Luke Baird, Joseph Doolan, Lachlan Saunders, Riley Hocking, Mitchell Kemp, William Bowles, Sarah Mannes
3rd XI (vs. White Hills)
Joshua Leech (c), Aaron Sims, Haydn Leech, Lachlan Ross, Tomas Dingfelder, Callum Miller-Govett, Hannah Flood, Jimmy Wilkinson, Deepam Shah, Bradley Perrow, Joshua Perry, Ryan Prout
1st XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Ryan Grundy (c), Jarrod Harris, Abe Sladden, Flynn Campbell, Judd Gilchrist, Jack Wilson, Kyen Burrill-Grinton, Josh Simpson, Shane Gilchrist, Sandun Ranathunga, connar pearson
2nd XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Mark Billings (c), Tommi Raukola, Mitchell Billings, Lachlan Wilson, Sam Scott, Jason Burt, Santosh Tata, Bill Mackay, Mitch Harder, Ethan Oaten
3rd XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Tyson Towers, Tommi Raukola, Mitchell Billings, Joshua Dowsing, Jack Wilson, Adam Marwood, John Wilson, Denis Grinton, Lachlan Wilson, Shannon Kennedy Dee, Rohan Griffin
1st XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
Jake Klemm (c), Adam Burns, Kenny Beith, Brent Hamblin, Dylan Klemm, Daniel Barber, Christopher Barber, Matt Mitchell, Luke Wight, Campbell Smith, Daniel Pratt, Jack Rutherford, Noah Cain, Kieren Burns, Riley Burns
2nd XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
Robert Brown, Daniel Plowright, Caydyn Kearin, Cameron Salmon, Kieren Burns, Ryan Bell, Peter Patullo, Sean Bell, Noah Cain, Orin McKay, Anthony Brown, Joshua Hull, Liam Hastie
3rd XI (vs. Huntly North Epsom)
Marc Beard (c), Mark Eeles, Kieren Burns, Jarrod Orton, Bradley Thomas, Peter Patullo, Anthony Patullo, Cooper Orton, Daniel Simons, Jake Hywood, Mitch Holt, Liam O'Keefe, Ryan O'Keefe
Under 18 (vs. Maiden Gully Marist)
No team provided
4th XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Josh Riggall (c), brett scholes, Cooper Orton, Jake Wight, Brock Burns, Lachlan Taylor, Jack Burns, Clayton Smith, Lachlan McKay, Liam Rielley, Josh Covington, Josh Worsley
Under 18 (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
No team provided
1st XI (vs. Bendigo)
Joel Murphy (c), Ashley Gray, Taylor Beard, Dylan Gibson, Liam Stubbings, Kayde Howard, Jasper Langley, Nick Gladman, Ben Yarwood, Zachary Sims, Will Barnham
2nd XI (vs. Bendigo)
Alex Winfield (c), Shane Robinson, Ben Leed, Ashlie Harvey, Fraser McKinstry, Logan Van der Hagen, Thaine Bake, Joshua Scott, Patrick Stanton, Pramod Manjunath, Martyn McDonnell, Reece Yarwood
3rd XI (vs. Bendigo)
Oliver Maher (c), Joshua Sheehan, Bryden McFarlane, Fraser McKinstry, Andrew Brown, Thaine Bake, Joshua Scott, Jake Medhurst, Travis Edwards, Josh Robinson, Benjamin Evans, David Lowther
1st XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Cameron Taylor (c), Linton Jacobs, Ben DeAraugo, Jack Neylon, Sam Johnston, Jack Pysing, Daniel Clohesy, James Barri, Matthew Wilkinson, James Vlaeminck, Wil Tuohey, Jacob DeAraugo
2nd XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Shane Koop, Ryan Haythorpe, Jaryd Wishart, Michael Prowse, Jonathan Davidson, Thomas Purcell, William Purcell, Charlie Ryan, Liam Nihill, Blake Barri, James Schischka, Tadhg McBurney, Wil Tuohey
3rd XI (vs. Bendigo United)
Will Edwards (c), Daniel Peterson, Richard Murphy, Brent Anstee, Liam Ledwidge, Max Campbell, Samuel Coughlin, Patrick Murphy, Rohit Sharma, Uday Nakka, Shenal Fernando, Dylan Bailie
Under 18 (vs. Strathfieldsaye)
Callum Thompson (c), Max Schintler, Jack Smith, Harry Purcell, Thomas Smith, Kael Rainey, Senna Marsili, Louis Eddy, Tadhg McBurney, Jack McCullough, Jack Pysing
4th XI (vs. Strathfieldsaye Jets)
Anthony Purcell (c), Harry Purcell, Thomas Smith, Sebastian Rossi, Louis Eddy, Mumtaz Hussain, Byron Ritchie, Lewis Ritchie, Jack Spencer, Jack McCullough, Xavier Grant, Aydin Price
1st XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Ben Devanny (c), Pat Felmingham, Jack Stubbs, Jed Rodda, Campbell Love, Matt Newbold, Nayana Fernando, Darcy Hunter, Savith Priyan, Chathura Damith, Tim Wood
2nd XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Patrick Dillon (c), Dale Ashby, Bodee Scullie, Andrew Stove, Kobey Hunter, Zoltan Smyth, Mason Horne, Jedd O'Keefe, Jett Grundy, Kristian Rogers, Riley Tresize, Connor Lyon
3rd XI (vs. Eaglehawk)
Chris Cullen (c), James Brown, Joshua Di Camillo, Matthew Wight, Stephen Brown, Nathan Di Camillo, Max Beever, Marc Sherwell, Justin Hargreaves
Under 18 (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Jedd O'Keefe (c), Bayden Hunter, James Sharam, Nate Rodda, Cooper Watson, Mason Horne, Aston Wilson, Jett Grundy, Jack Bell, William Harvey, Ned Budde, Daniel Butler
4th XI (vs. Strathdale Maristians)
Brent Yates (c), Shane Lenehan, Marty Harris, Lucas Sharam, James Balic, Jonty Yates, Jackson Harris, Cale James, Jesse Webster, William Robinson, Glenn Dashwood, John Robinson
4th XI (vs. Kangaroo Flat)
Damien Bilsborow (c), Sam Hogan, Archie Stevens, Matt Matheson, Matt Merrett, Amy Bilsborow, Napinder Singh, Daniel Bolton, Andrew Colliver, Callum Bolton, Lachlan Dennis, Luke Matheson
1st XI (vs. Golden Square)
Mitchell Winter-Irving (c), Caleb Barras, Brayden Stepien, Gavin Bowles, Rhys Irwin, Oliver Geary, Nicholas Wharton, Ben Irvine, Kyle Patten, Angus O'Brien, Jack Bourke
2nd XI (vs. Golden Square)
Tom Schultz (c), Harry Ukich, Darcy Irwin, Xavier Dunham, Jayden Sheean, Tobias Geary, Brodie McRae, Justin Slattery, Thomas Piazza, Riley Fitzpatrick, Oliver McMurray, Nicholas Lowes
3rd XI (vs. Golden Square)
Jack Maher (c), Patrick Egan, Daniel Atkinson, James Mannix, Jordan Bonanno, Mitch Davey, Reilley Porter, Blake Aylett, William Sexton, Harshil Arora, Tom Dunham
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Mandurang)
No team provided
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. United)
Shaun Stone (c), Bryan Coghlan, John Nevill, Eden Hardy, Edward Garner, Terry Page, Isaac Lindrea, Will Lindrea, Nino Renato, Josh Goodman, Selwyn Ilsley, Kieran McMahon, Michael Antonowicz
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Mia Mia)
Anil Jose (c), Hardeep Singh, Glarin Christudhas, Josan George, Bibin James, Albin Benny, Joel Johny, Jomy Antony, Issac Ambalathummoola Joseph , Jinu Joy, Andrews Cherian, John Jalal
Division 1 (vs. Spring Gully)
No team provided
Division 2 (vs. Spring Gully)
No team provided
Division 2 (vs. United)
David Becker (c), Greg Bailey, Mark Roberts, Geoff Thompson, Warrick Behrens, Joel Renton-Keen, Caileb Dickins, Mitchell Roberts, Kael Rainey, Mand SUB, Sean Rashleigh, Bailey Rashleigh, Mitchell Hancock
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Bagshot)
Francis Monro (c), Cameron Gray, Travis Habel, Troy McLean, Mark Politakis, Matthew Ingham, Will Anderson, Damon Monro, Soyal Abraham, Damien Walsh, Mand SUB, Damon Cathcart, Joshua Prowse
Division 3 Section 1 (vs. Bendigo Strikers)
Martin Leahy(c), Damien Charleston, Joseph Druce, Bradley Marks, Seamus McKenna, Jackson Conforti, Andrew Conforti, Lochlan Pointer, Peter Cook, Will Ryan, Matthew Ryan, John O'Sullivan
Division 1 (vs. United)
Jordan Ilsley (c), James Dempsey, Scott McKenzie, Josh Cleary, Dustin Elliott, Steven Stroobants, Rick Ladson, Bailey Ilsley, Lucas Baldwin, Greg Thomas, Alec Robson, Andrew Cussen
Division 1 (vs. Emu Creek)
Shaun O'Shea (c), Shaun Makepeace, Rhys Webb, Jesse Marciano, Beauden Rinaldi, Nick Skeen, Alex Sutton, Lachlan Brook, Ben Daley, James Fox, Wes Hopcott
Division 2 (vs. Emu Creek)
Damien Venville (c), Darran Lawry, Jake Donegan, Keiron Dole, Byron Perrin, Liam Pilcher, Noah Willits, Ryan Spokes, Miller Armstrong, Travis Parker, Isaac Willits
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. Spring Gully Green)
Brendan Kelly(c), Aaron Manning(c), Brad Pepper, Jayden Mannix, Rhett Canfield, Travis Magee, Charlie Bellenger, Brendan Hunt, Stephen King, Jaxon Kelly, Nathan Shatwell, Chris Kline, Noah Kelly, Basil Curtis, Paul Olsen, Brenton Hinks, Jarrad Webster, Lachlan Magee, Jamieson Webster, Tyce Griffin, Patrick McNamara, Jimmy Webb, William Magee, Damien Webb, Mark McNamara, Matthew McGowan
Division 1 (vs. Sedgwick)
Harry Whittle (c), Tom Calvert, Alex Code, Dooley Niemann, Joe Hartney, Patrick Hartney, Jayde Mullane, Ashley Mayo, Mitchell Blackman, Luke Price, Mac Whittle, Thomas Hobson
Division 2 (vs. Mandurang)
Rob Gilchrist (c), Ashley Murtagh, Misha Oldmeadow, Andrew Pritchard, Jay Mcleod, Liam Oberin, Broderick Williams, Tyler James, will taylor, Maciu Talemaitoga, Mark Brayshaw, Andrew Kleehammer
Division 3 Section 2 (vs. Bendigo City)
Damien Whan (c), Ryan Currie, Charlie Gadsden, Harrison Gadsden, Ian Alexander, Lachlan Knowles, Jim Grogan, L Mangan, Zac Makeham, Joshua West, Joshua Kinsman, Dylan Lees
