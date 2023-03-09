UPDATE, FRIDAY: 12.47pm
Police have confirmed four people sustained minor injuries in yesterday's crash.
UPDATE, THURSDAY: 7.20pm
Paramedics appear to have taken at least two people to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in North Bendigo this evening.
They assessed at least two others at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Milroy and Buckley streets.
Paramedics loaded two females onto stretchers and are understood to have transported them by road ambulance to hospital.
The patients were conscious at the time they were loaded onto the stretchers.
Emergency services have now cleared the scene after being called after 6pm this evening.
It is not yet clear whether police have charged anyone with any traffic offences, or if they have established a likely cause of the collision.
Two hatchbacks have been towed from the scene.
EARLIER
Police and emergency crews are on the scene of a two-car accident at the intersection of Milroy and Buckley streets.
Both hatchbacks involved are off the road but firefighters have parts of the intersection blocked off and there is still some debris on the road.
The white hatchback has extensive damage to the front while the other has heavy damage to its left side.
Paramedics are assessing a number of people at the scene.
Milroy Street is blocked and one lane of Buckley Street is blocked.
More to come.
I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.
