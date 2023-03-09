DUAL Group 3-winner Ayrton's return to racing this Saturday at Flemington is not the only ray of sunshine for members of the Roll The Dice racing syndicate this week.
The syndicate celebrated a timely maiden victory with the promising Checkendon at Bendigo on Thursday.
The three-year-old gelding, trained by Mick Price and Michael Kent Junior at Cranbourne, had been knocking on the door after a pair of seconds in his first two starts at Kyneton and Moe last month.
He showed the makings of a good horse, jumping smartly and leading all the way to win by half-a-length over the fast-finishing Miss Uchitel, with the Liam Howley-trained Fiftysevenyears also working home nicely in third.
It was a nice boost for Roll The Dice, which has Ayrton returning from a spell in the Group 2 Shaftesbury Avenue Handicap (1400m) on Saturday.
Bendigo-based syndicate director Steve Travaglia was pleased to see Checkendon knock over his maiden ahead of a well-earned spell.
"He's obviously got beaten by a couple better than him the last couple of times, but it's his last run for the prep, so we were keen for the owners just to get a win and then put him away," he said.
"Just looking at him, he probably needs to go to the paddock and put on 40 or 50 kilos and come back. But I think he will be nice enough horse when he gets back in.
"I think following the rail helps a bit; it gets them to concentrate. That's the way he works at home.
"Junior and Mick have done a great job with him and they have been really patient."
On Ayrton, who will be ridden by Jamie Kah, Travaglia said the five-year-old was in good physical condition.
"Jamie galloped him on Tuesday morning. She thinks he's great and feels great," he said.
"He will get a pretty good run in the race and hopefully he looks the winner at some stage."
In other highlights on the eight-race program, It's Tornado Storm, for young Mornington trainer Rory Hunter, earned himself a berth in the $250,000 Country Mile Series final at Flemington on March 18, with a convincing victory in the wildcard heat.
It was the six-year-old gelding's first win in three starts with Hunter as his trainer, after four wins from 23 starts for his previous stables.
Formerly trained at Bendigo, but now with Henry Dwyer at Ballarat, Elmore Lad scored his first win for the new stable in the 1300m benchmark 58.
He was ridden by Mitch Aitken.
Four of Elmore Lad's eight career wins from 51 starts have been at Bendigo.
Beau Mertens claimed the riding honours with a double on Checkendon and his stablemate and fellow maiden winner Celestial Harbour.
The Bendigo Jockey Club's next meeting will be Golden Mile race day on Saturday, April 1.
