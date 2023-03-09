Rare bowls pair chasing pennant premiership with Eaglehawk

EAGLEHAWK'S Ron Hopgood doesn't need any convincing or reminding of lawn bowls' growing appeal to the younger demographic.
He just has to look sideways on the greens at Canterbury Park, where his teammate Ellie-Rose Reidy is rolling her bowls towards the jack.
An 82-year age gap separates the pair, who play for Eaglehawk's division 8 pennant team.
On Saturday, 91-year-old Ron and nine-year-old Ellie-Rose will have a common aim - grand final glory.
The Hawks will head into their grand final decider against Kangaroo Flat at Bendigo Bowls Club undefeated and bristling with confidence after four previous wins over the Roos this season.
A premiership would be the perfect birthday present for Ron, who turns 92 in two weeks' time, and has played bowls for Eaglehawk for 45 years.
His love for the club is as strong as it was the day he first walked through the doors at Canterbury Park - and for good reasons.
"I've always been treated really well here and I've always maintained that whenever I leave Eaglehawk, I'd give bowls away. That's how much I like the place," Ron said.
"I've lived in Eaglehawk a good part of my life. I was born in Bendigo hospital and lived in Eaglehawk for a number of years and then we moved closer to Bendigo.
"But I've been living where I am now in Eaglehawk for 60 years. I couldn't stay away. I love the place."
While they are at different ends of their respective careers, nothing separates the Hawks pair in their enthusiasm and devotion to the game.
When he can, Ron still trains twice a week and plays Saturdays, though he confesses to having missed a couple of games this season due to the heat.
While he has played in 'a few premierships and several grand finals' before, he can only marvel at the opportunity awaiting the youngest member of the Hawks' line-up.
In a perfect introduction to pennant bowls, Ellie-Rose will get to play in a grand final in her first season.
Ron is backing her to rise to the occasion.
"She's going well. I saw her yesterday putting in some practice and she put down a couple of beautiful bowls," he said.
"She's got a long way ahead of her, but she will make good."
Getting to spend part of her Saturdays with Ron is one of the real highlights of Ellie-Rose's bowls involvement.
"He's funny, he's friendly, he's supportive and he's a good bowler," she said.
"I think he should play again next year."
The grade five student admits to being 'excited and a little bit nervous' ahead of Saturday's showdown, but has what she believes is the perfect calming technique.
"I have a little bit of a chat with my opponents and team-mates between bowls," she said.
Ellie-Rose's introduction to bowls at Eaglehawk came via her uncle, Gary Walters, who will line-up for the Hawks in Saturday's division 2 grand final against Strathfieldsaye, at Bendigo East.
She has since been joined in the division 8 team by her mum, Cath Walters.
"Because mum normally bowls in the rink next to me, we comfort each other," Ellie-Rose said.
A bright start to her bowls career has included an under-12 singles championship win in January this year and three games for the Bendigo Dragons under-18 bowls squad.
Should the Hawks emerge as premiers, Ellie-Rose said she planned to celebrate with her own 'happy dance'.
Asked what it entailed, the eager young bowler replied: "Some dancing, a little bit of cheering and a lot of woohoos."
For nonagenarian Ron, another premiership would be the icing on the cake of his time in bowls, albeit he is not prepared to go as far as saying this season will be his last.
"I've been debating this quite a bit lately - I'm in two minds," he said.
"I could give it away, but then I think, what am I going to do if I haven't got bowls.
"So I'm trying to make myself believe that I am going to play next year."
