LAWN BOWLS GRAND FINAL: Bendigo and Bendigo East to battle for weekend pennant flag

BENDIGO has the opportunity to mark its 150th anniversary season with what coach Luke Hoskin describes as would be a "fairytale" premiership if the Royals can win Sunday's weekend pennant lawn bowls grand final.
The Royals will play Bendigo East in the decider at Strathfieldsaye from 1.30pm.
For the Royals, not only are they playing in a grand final in what is their 150th anniversary season, but are doing so 12 months after finishing on the bottom of the ladder.
The resurgence from wooden-spooners to grand finalists in just 12 months has been led by Hoskin, who took on the coaching challenge after playing and skipping in three-consecutive flags with South Bendigo.
"When I signed with the club there was a real chance we'd be in division two, but fortunately, we stayed in division one and were able to pick up a number of quality players," Hoskin said this week.
"With the youth we have in the side and the excitement around the group... we've clicked really well and it has been one of those years that has been so enjoyable and that helps you win games."
The Royals were touted pre-season as one of the likely big improvers given the calibre of their recruiting in which they not only landed the signing of Hoskin, but also Eaglehawk premiership skipper Brayden Byrne, as well as former players Ian Ross, Mitch Hocking and Tim Arnold returning to club and Mal Darroch joining his grandson Hoskin from South Bendigo.
Coincidentally, Ross will line up on Sunday against the team he was playing for last season where he will skip against the in-form rink of Darren Burgess.
The Burgess rink that also features Barry Edwards, Colin McKean and Todd Matthews has won its past 12 games, which includes knocking over the rink of bowls legend Alex Marshall in last week's preliminary final victory over Moama.
Bendigo heads into the grand final with a record of 13 wins, five losses and one draw and having had last week off after beating Moama 85-69 in the qualifying final a fortnight ago.
"To come from the bottom of the ladder last year and being the 150th year of the club, to win on Sunday would be just like a fairytale," Hoskin said.
"We've also got our division six side in the grand final on Saturday, so, hopefully, we can bring home a couple of premierships this weekend in a really big year for the club."
While their climb up the ladder this season hasn't been quite as steep as Bendigo, Bendigo East too has made the grand final 12 months after missing the finals.
The Beasties finished fifth last season in what was a rare absence from the finals and spent more rounds this season outside the top four than in it.
But just like a Bart Cummings Melbourne Cup runner primed for the first Tuesday in November, the Beasties are clearly peaking at the right time of the season.
From round 11 onwards when they had been sitting fifth, the Beasties have won eight of their past nine games, including two cut-throat finals, defeating South Bendigo by nine shots in the elimination final and minor premier Moama by 16 shots in last week's preliminary final.
The Beasties, who are 13-6-1 for the season, will be skipped by the quartet of Burgess, Marc Smith, Aaron Tomkins and Andrew Cullen.
Showcasing the experience in the Bendigo East side, the trio of Burgess, Smith and Tomkins all skipped flags together with the Beasties as far back as 2010.
The side also includes mid-season addition David Keenan - a dual premiership skipper with the Beasties in 2011 and 2012.
"We've been able to get the mix right across the 16 players, which is something we've been working on all season," said Smith, who along with Burgess returned to East this season from Eaglehawk.
"As a team we're playing with a lot of confidence, but we know Bendigo is as well.
"We've got a lot of experience in the side... I think it's seven or eight players who were part of our premiership back in 2010 still playing."
The rink draw was held on Wednesday night, with the match-ups to include Smith going up against Byrne, who were team-mates together at Eaglehawk last season.
Bendigo and Bendigo East are no stranger to playing in grand finals against each other.
Since 2013 they have previously met for the flag four times in 2013 (Bendigo won 92-88), 2015 (Bendigo won 102-83), 2016 (Bendigo East won 88-74) and 2017 (Bendigo won 91-89).
Luke Hoskin (Bgo) v Aaron Tomkins (BE)
Bendigo - Troy Mangusson, Mark Anderson, Mitch Hocking, Luke Hoskin (s).
Bendigo East - Nick Belt, Brian Griffin, David Keenan, Aaron Tomkins (s).
Five-game formlines:
Luke Hoskin:
v Moama - 18-16
v Eaglehawk - 17-23
v South Bendigo - 28-15
v Kangaroo Flat - 20-14
v Inglewood - 24-13
Record: 4-1 Shots: +26
Aaron Tomkins:
v Moama - 18-17
v South Bendigo - 27-16
v Marong - 20-10
v Golden Square - 24-14
v Eaglehawk - 19-30
Record: 4-1 Shots: +21
.............................................
Brayden Byrne (Bgo) v Marc Smith (BE)
Bendigo - Bruce Morley, Stephanie Priest, Tim Arnold, Brayden Byrne (s).
Bendigo East - Leigh Graham, Brendon Paley, James McGillivray, Marc Smith (s).
Five-game formlines:
Brayden Byrne:
v Moama - 18-12
v Eaglehawk - 8-21
v South Bendigo - 14-26
v Kangaroo Flat - 18-22
v Inglewood - 34-12
Record: 2-3 Shots: -1
Marc Smith:
v Moama - 14-19
v South Bendigo - 20-22
v Marong - 13-27
v Golden Square - 19-18
v Eaglehawk - 14-24
Record: 1-4 Shots: -30
.............................................
Ian Ross (Bgo) v Darren Burgess (BE)
Bendigo - Josh Matthews, Les Dixon, Grant Woodward, Ian Ross (s).
Bendigo East - Barry Edwards, Colin McKean, Todd Matthews, Darren Burgess (s).
Five-game formlines:
Ian Ross:
v Moama - 22-25
v Eaglehawk - 18-22
v South Bendigo - 16-20
v Kangaroo Flat - 20-22
v Inglewood - 31-13
Record: 1-4 Shots: -5
Darren Burgess:
v Moama - 19-12
v South Bendigo - 20-16
v Marong - 34-9
v Golden Square - 27-14
v Eaglehawk - 25-21
Record: 5-0 Shots: +53
.............................................
Andrew Brown (Bgo) v Andrew Cullen (BE)
Bendigo - John Jennings, Mal Darroch, Leigh Manning, Andrew Brown (s).
Bendigo East - Ian Bayliss, Jack Clough, Paul Vlaeminck, Andrew Cullen (s).
Five-game formlines:
Andrew Brown:
v Moama - 27-16
v Eaglehawk - 20-22
v South Bendigo - 19-13
v Kangaroo Flat - 13-21
v Inglewood - 22-15
Record: 2-3 Shots: -14
Andrew Cullen:
v Moama - 29-16
v South Bendigo - 17-21
v Marong - 21-13
v Golden Square - 14-23
v Eaglehawk - 17-35
Record: 2-3 Shots: -10
.............................................
FIVE GAME FORMLINE LADDER:
1. Darren Burgess (BE)
2. Luke Hoskin (Bgo)
3. Aaron Tomkins (BE)
4. Brayden Byrne (Bgo)
5. Andrew Cullen (BE)
6. Andrew Brown (Bgo)
7. Ian Ross (Bgo)
8. Marc Smith (BE)
ROUND 5 - Bendigo 75 def Bendigo East 67.
Mitch Hocking 10 lt Darren Burgess 28, Andrew Brown 20 def Josh Moloney 15, Brayden Byrne 29 def Greg Podesta 15, Luke Hoskin 16 def Aaron Tomkins 9.
ROUND 14 - Bendigo East 79 def Bendigo 75.
David Keenan 10 lt Luke Hoskin 33, Darren Burgess 25 def Brayden Byrne 9, Marc Smith 22 def Ian Ross 14, Aaron Tomkins 22 def Andrew Brown 19.
Luke West - Bendigo East by 2.
Adam Bourke - Bendigo by 4.
Saturday at 1.30pm:
DIVISION 2 - Strathfieldsaye v Eaglehawk (Bendigo East B).
DIVISION 3 - South Bendigo v North Bendigo (Eaglehawk Read).
DIVISION 4 - Marong v Eaglehawk (Bendigo East A).
DIVISION 5 - Calivil v Kangaroo Flat (Bendigo Yarrington).
DIVISION 6 - Bendigo v Harcourt (Eaglehawk Kelly).
DIVISION 7 - Bendigo VRI v Kangaroo Flat (Bendigo Ladies).
DIVISION 8 - Eaglehawk v Kangaroo Flat (Bendigo Ladies).
