CENTRAL Victoria is celebrating the first few days of autumn with activities and events for the whole family to enjoy.
LOST TRADES FAIR
The Lost and Rare Trades Fair was established as an artisan lead event to provide a single platform for career artisans and traditional tradespeople to share their skills.
The fair showcases more than 150 makers, artisans, tradespeople and crafts men and women; some masters of their trade practising their craft for more than 60 years.
The Lost Trades Fair is unique, captivating and possibly one of the most inspiring and authentic shows on earth.
To find out more about the fair and for tickets, click here.
Ticket prices, adult $30, concession $25, children (5-16 years, under 5 years, free entry) $15, family (2 Adults and up to 3 Kids) $80
Where: Bendigo Racecourse, Heinz Street, White Hills.
When: Saturday and Sunday, March 11 and 12.
HARVEST FESTIVAL
Enjoy local food and drinks, celebrating Heathcote at the annual Harvest Festival.
Take a stroll around Barrack Reserve and enjoy wine, beer, gin, foods from all over the world, market stalls, children's entertainment and much more.
There will also be live music playing across the reserve.
This is a free family-friendly event - and a dog friendly (on lead) event.
Where: Barrack Reserve, Heathcote.
When: Saturday, March 11, 4pm to 8pm.
HARCOURT APPLEFEST
Since 1991, the Harcourt Applefest has brought residents together to friends, along with visitors, to enjoy the varied produce that exist in the region.
Many volunteers come together to make Applefest highly successful.
The event includes the Applefest market, live music, storytelling and other acts, two stages, roaming entertainers, the King and Queen of AppleFest, competitions, art shows, cookery competitions, apple pie eating and much more.
Where: Harcourt Valley.
When: Saturday, March 11, 9am to 4pm.
BENDIGO RECORD FAIR
The Bendigo Record Fair will feature vinyl and CD's.
There will be thousands of records and music related merchandise available.
$5 entry from 10am. $10 Early bird access from 9am.
Click here for further information.
Where: All Seasons Hotel, McIvor Highway, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, March 12, 10am to 4pm.
TARADALE FESTIVAL
After a two-year break due to COVID-19, the famous Taradale Mineral Springs Festival is on again.
The Mineral Springs Festival Committee is planning to make this year's event the biggest and best in its history.
Attractions will include gourmet food, wine, craft beer, gin and whisky.
There will be jewellery, a CFA display and activities, a classic car display, acoustic and rock music, plus many children's activities, face painting, plaster painting, story telling and Captain Koala.
Entry to the festival is $5, with admission for children under 15.
All proceeds go towards Taradale Volunteer Community Groups to assist with local projects.
Where: Taradale Mineral Springs.
When: Sunday, March 12, 10am to 4pm.
DAHLIA AND ARTS FESTIVAL
After a three year gap due to COVID-19, the Eaglehawk Dahlia and Arts Festival returns with a new committee.
There will be traditional events such as the street parade and gala fair.
There will also be the Dahlia Show, the Sunday family day, and much more.
Where: Various Locations in Eaglehawk.
When: Friday, March 17 to Sunday, March 19.
BENDIGO PRIDE FESTIVAL
Bendigo's Pride Festival is back for another year celebrating.
There will be events for all ages, art exhibitions, performances, films, history walks, poetry, drag queens, Gay Stuff markets, books and much, much more.
Events throughout the period will include Pride in the Park, theatre performances, original music, the Bendigo Queer Film Festival, RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under finalist Karen from Finance, Glamaganza Ball and much more.
Check out the the full program here.
Where: Various Locations in Bendigo.
When: Friday, March 17 to Saturday, April 2.
CASTLEMAINE FRINGE FESTIVAL
Celebrate all things arts in and around Castlemaine and Maldon.
The Castlemaine Fringe Festival features music, dance, theatre performances, a Roller disco, exhibitions and much more.
Where: Various locations within Castlemaine and surrounds.
When: Friday, March 17 to Sunday, April 2.
COMMUNITY EVENTS
EVENING DANCE
Celebrate dancing with the Spring Gully Dance Committee.
There will be CD music; a supper of biscuits, tea and coffee.
Admission $7. All welcome.
Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705.
Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Road, Spring Gully.
When: Saturday, March 11, 7.30pm to 11pm.
HYMNS ALIVE
Alex Epati one of Connect Church Youth leaders is guest speaker at Hymns Alive.
Between 60-70 people from Bendigo and district enjoy singing their favourite hymns which have been special to them in their younger years.
Afternoon tea included.
If you require free bus transport from your home phone Allan 0408 510 882 for more details.
New members welcome.
Where: Connect Church, 35 Solomon Street, Bendigo.
When: Thursday, March 16, from 1.30pm.
Take to Kennington Reservoir this weekend and challenge yourself to a free and friendly 5km community event.
You are welcome to walk, run, jog or spectate, as long as you're having fun.
Where: Kennington Reservoir.
When: Every Saturday, 8am.
GURANGURR DJA DJA WURRUNG DJAYI
Djaa Djuwima is a permanent First Nations gallery on Dja Dja Wurrung Country that represents an important step towards reconciliation.
Djaa Djuwima means to 'show, share Country' in Dja Dja Wurrung language.
Gurangurr Dja Dja Wurrung Djayi celebrates works by 20 First Nations artists exploring connection to Country.
Where: Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall, Bendigo.
When: Open daily from 9am to 5pm (except Christmas Day).
HEAVENLY
The Heavenly exhibition celebrates vintage wedding and other fashions from all over the globe.
There will be garments from high Victorian era through to the 1970's, with a focus on the history of special occasions.
For more information, click here.
Where: Upstairs Costume Gallery, entry at Run Rabbit Run Cafe, Hargraves Street, Castlemaine.
When: Open daily, 8.30am to 3.30pm.
SAYINGS AND QUOTATIONS
St Arnaud artist, Gabriele Rohlje, is set to unveil her latest works at the upcoming exhibition titled 'Sayings and Quotations'.
Gabriele has been a prominent figure in the St Arnaud contemporary art scene for several years, and is known for her unique style that blends figurative and abstract elements in a display of colour and form.
Her artworks have been featured in numerous exhibitions and galleries.
The upcoming exhibition, 'Sayings and Quotations', promises to be a testament to Gabriele's creativity and expressiveness.
The collection features a visually striking array of posters that showcase a range of sayings and quotations that Gabriele has heard over the years.
Some of these references attached to her works are easy to read and understand, while others will require a closer look to fully appreciate the intricate details.
Free entry.
Where: St Arnaud Raillery Hub Gallery on Queen Street, St Arnaud.
When: Until Monday, April 24.
ELMORE TRACTOR PULL
The first Australian modified tractor pull was held at the Elmore Field Days in 1976, and in 2022 the Elmore Events Centre was excited to bring the tractor pull back to where it all began.
A tractor pull is a modified tractor pulling a weighted sled along a 11m wide and 100m long dirt track.
Tractor pulling is known as one of the most powerful motorsports due to some tractors having more than one engine with some of them being over 1000hp.
This event will also include truck and car displays, and hot wheels stunt team.
See all information about this event here.
Tickets: family (2 adults, 2 x children aged 12-17 years) $70, adults $30, child 12-17 years $10, under 12 years free. For tickets, click here.
Where: Elmore Events Centre.
When: Saturday, March 18, gates open at noon.
ROCKIN' 50's ROCK N ROLL CLUB
Rockin' 50's Rock N Roll Club is hosting a dance featuring 'Kid' James Trio plus Phantom DJ.
Tickets $25 non refundable. Pre booking essential.
Direct debit to Bendigo Bank:
Please include your reference name.
Bring own supper and drinks.
Floodlit parking for classic cars display.
No lifts or jumps. All dance moves done at own risk.
Contact for further information 0438 895 380.
Where: Strathdale Community Centre Hall, Crook Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, March 18, doors open 7.30pm.
BEER AND CIDER FESTIVAL
The Bendigo Craft Beer and Cider Festival is back for 2023, boasting some of the best brews from all across the country.
You will have an opportunity to meet the brewers, taste beers and ciders from all over, enjoy food trucks, listen to live music and be entertained by a range of activities.
Click here for further information and ticket prices - VIP tickets coming soon.
Where: Bendigo Racecourse, Heinz Street, Ascot.
When: Saturday, March 18, 11am to 7pm.
AXEDALE QUICK SHEAR FAMILY FUN DAY
The Axedale community is excited to bring people of all ages together, with the return of an event that captures the spirit of the small town.
The Axedale Quick Shear and Family Fun Day was first held in 2014, but after six years was put on hold because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Just as the community was starting to come together after periods of isolation and lockdowns, the region was impacted by flooding.
The 2023 event is one of the town's major fundraisers, with proceeds this year going to the Axedale Primary School, Axedale Preschool, Axedale Community Hall and Axedale, Mosquito Creek and Knowsley CFA brigades.
The 2023 event will include the Fosterville Mine Quick Shear, a market, art show, children's activities, traditional afternoon tea, car show, silent auction and raffle.
Where: Axedale Hall and Park.
When: Saturday, March 18 from 2pm.
SPAN WALK
If you have been impacted by suicide or know someone who has, join in the SPAN Walk.
The SPAN (Suicide Prevention Awareness Network) Walk is held each year and highlights the impact of suicide.
The event also raises awareness of suicide prevention.
See updates here.
Where: Dai Gum San, Bendigo.
When: Sunday, March 19, 10am to 1.30pm.
HARMONY FAIR
Join in celebrating the City of Greater Bendigo's cultural diversity.
This event, which will highlight Cultural Diversity Week, is a Harmony Fair that will connect community together to celebrate all things food, art, music, dancing and more.
Bring a picnic chair or rug to Dai Gum San and enjoy a fun family day.
Enjoy a month of festivities showcasing Greater Bendigo's cultural, click here for more events.
Where: Dai Gum San (Golden Dragon Museum), Bendigo.
When: Saturday, March 18, 10am to 3pm.
A CELEBRATION DAY FOR GIRLS
A celebration day for girls is a positive menstrual cycle education workshop for girls aged 10 to 12 years - and their mother or female carer.
Can you think back to the first time you had your period? What did you know about it before it started?
Arriving at menarche (the first period) is often a mixed experience. Having the right information and being prepared can make a big difference in the life of young people.
A Celebration day for girls brings positive menstrual cycle education and information to girls before menstruation begins.
Currently available in 27 countries, it originated in Harcourt, by local woman Jane Bennett.
Social worker, Rachel Pilgrim has been facilitating the program in Central Victoria for the past 8 years and is bringing it to Bendigo in March 2023.
For further information, click here or contact Rachel on 0430 450 967 or rachel.pilgrim@yahoo.com
Where: Bendigo region.
When: Sunday, March 19, 10am to 4pm.
CASTLEMAINE STATE FESTIVAL
The Castlemaine State Festival has announced its impressive 2023 season line-up with a diverse selection of the best local and international talent and events.
This event will bring focus to Castlemaine, spotlighting the region while bringing visitors from across Australia and overseas.
This year's line-up includes performances from Frente, Vika and Linda Bull, The Southern River Band, Jaguar Jonze, Kurt Vile and The Violators, Kian, Ella Hooper, Jem Cassar-Daley, The Gesualdo Six, Electric Fields and Dallas Woods, Alter Boy, Lizzy Welsh and Bendigo Symphony Orchestra, Eliza Hull and Liz Martin, Snog, The Dolly Parton Experience with Vanessa & The Jealous Guys, Mama Kin Spender, Melbourne Chamber Orchestra, Tenzin Choegyal and Katherine Philp, Rose Riebl and many others.
There will also be theatre and performance highlights including Gravity and Other Myths - A Simple Space, Qwerin, Maloya Moshpit, The Planting: Alex Kelly, Lawrence Harvey and David Pledger, Night Walks with Teenagers, Dirty Laundry, Brat Kids Carnival, End of Winter, I Am Woman, 27 Club: The Music that Never Died, Pillow Fight - The Anchor, Parallax, and much more.
Visual arts will be represented in 2023 at the festival with exhibitions including For the Love of Song: David Frazer with Kelly, Walker, Cave, Lowe and Waits, David Rosetzky: Air to Atmosphere, Damon Kowarsky exhibition and workshops and many more.
For a full program guide and tickets, click here.
Where: Various locations in Castlemaine.
When: Friday, March 24 to Sunday, April 9.
BENDIGO LATIN FESTIVAL
Latin dancing workshops, food, DJ, live music, pinatas and more.
Where: Garden for the Future, Bosquet Street and Ragland Street, White Hills.
When: Saturday, March 25, 11am to 8pm.
60th ANNIVERSARY LUNCHEON
Bendigo Girls' Secondary School 1963 Intake are invited to a 60th Anniversary luncheon.
Please RSVP to Denise (Clay) on 0429 859 754 or Nola (Hodgkiss) on 0438 025 381 with your school enrolment name by Friday, March 31.
Where: Foundary Hotel, Old High Street, Bendigo.
When: Saturday, April 15, 11.30am to 4pm.
FRENCH FILM FESTIVAL
The Alliance Franaise French Film Festival 2023 is proud to be presenting its best of the best programme of contemporary French films.
The 34th instalment of the annual event celebrates French films outside of France.
The festival will be showing at numerous venues all over Australia with Bendigo lucky enough to be included.
Tickets on sale now, click here for all information.
Where: Star Cinema, Peg Leg Road, Eaglehawk.
When: Friday to Sunday, April 21 to 23.
