Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

LAWN BOWLS: weekend pennant grand final greens; division one rink match-ups

Updated March 9 2023 - 2:48pm, first published 1:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
LAWN BOWLS: weekend pennant grand final greens; division one rink match-ups

STRATHFIELDSAYE, Bendigo East, Eaglehawk and Bendigo will all host lawn bowls grand finals this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.