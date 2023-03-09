LAWN BOWLS: weekend pennant grand final greens; division one rink match-ups

STRATHFIELDSAYE, Bendigo East, Eaglehawk and Bendigo will all host lawn bowls grand finals this weekend.
Two big days of grand final action is ahead, with the division two to eight weekend pennant deciders to be played on Saturday, followed by the division one clash on Sunday between Bendigo and Bendigo East at Strathfieldsaye.
Both division one teams have made the grand final after missing the finals last season.
Across the eight divisions 11 clubs have teams qualified for grand finals, with Eaglehawk and Kangaroo Flat leading the way with three each, while Bendigo has two.
SUNDAY:
DIVISION 1 - Bendigo v Bendigo East (Strathfieldsaye).
Rink draw:
Luke Hoskin (Bgo) v Aaron Tomkins (BE).
Brayden Byrne (Bgo) v Marc Smith (BE).
Ian Ross (Bgo) v Darren Burgess (BE).
Andrew Brown (Bgo) v Andrew Cullen (BE).
SATURDAY:
DIVISION 2 - Strathfieldsaye v Eaglehawk (Bendigo East B).
DIVISION 3 - South Bendigo v North Bendigo (Eaglehawk Read).
DIVISION 4 - Marong v Eaglehawk (Bendigo East A).
DIVISION 5 - Calivil v Kangaroo Flat (Bendigo Yarrington).
DIVISION 6 - Bendigo v Harcourt (Eaglehawk Kelly).
DIVISION 7 - Bendigo VRI v Kangaroo Flat (Bendigo Ladies).
DIVISION 8 - Eaglehawk v Kangaroo Flat (Bendigo Ladies).
Games start at 1.30pm.
