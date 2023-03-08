Bendigo Advertiser
Missing woman last seen in Sunbury may have travelled to Bendigo

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated March 9 2023 - 3:51pm, first published 10:30am
Police concerned for missing woman who may have travelled to Bendigo

Police have raised concerns for the welfare of a missing 28-year-old woman named Jusstene.

