Police concerned for missing woman who may have travelled to Bendigo

Police have raised concerns for the welfare of a missing 28-year-old woman named Jusstene.
Jusstene was last seen on Ruthven Street in Sunbury on March 7 at 9.15pm.
Police and family are concerned for their welfare due to medical conditions.
It is believed Jusstene may have travelled to the Bendigo area.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Sunbury Police on (03) 9744 8111.
Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.
