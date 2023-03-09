Three of last year's top-four Michelsen Medal vote-getters now on Essendon's VFL list

ESSENDON'S VFL list for this season features three of the top-four vote-getters in last year's BFNL Michelsen Medal.
Essendon confirmed its VFL list this week, with the squad of 30 players having a strong Bendigo link to it.
Among the Bombers' VFL list is the Strathfieldsaye midfield duo of Jake Moorhead and Callum McCarty and Gisborne ball magnet Brad Bernacki.
Moorhead won last year's Michelsen Medal with 19 votes, Bernacki was equal runner-up on 15 votes and McCarty third on 14 votes.
Bernacki earned his place on the Bombers' list after impressing in 11 games with the side in the second half of last year, averaging 23 touches a game.
The Essendon VFL squad also includes Castlemaine's Michael Kiraly, who remains on the Bendigo Pioneers' list, too, as a 19-year-old.
And Sandhurst's Sam Conforti - who has re-aligned with the Dragons this year - will also be part of the Essendon VFL team after finishing runner-up in the Bombers' best and fairest last season.
The Bombers, who are again being coached by Leigh Tudor, begin their season at the Hangar against the GWS Giants on March 26.
