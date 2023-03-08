AT 20, Oliver Muggleton is one of the youngest competitors chasing Bendigo Gift glory in this Saturday's 200m duels on the Flora Hill athletics track.
South Bendigo Athletics Club's sprint star will mark his Victorian Athletic League debut when he competes in the Bendigo Gift (200m) and the open 550m.
"To be racing at a VAL meet was something I have always wanted to try," Muggleton said after another of many training sessions at the Retreat Road venue.
"Stawell is also a goal," he said of heading west at Easter.
For his home meet, the VAL rookie has marks of 10m and 21m for the 200m dash and 550m run.
Muggleton goes into the Gift a week after clocking a personal best 22.14 as he won his heat of the 200m at Athletics Victoria's open field and track championships at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
He ran 22.38 to be fourth in the semi and missed the final by two-hundredths of a second.
The 200m is one of his strongest and most consistent distances he has raced this season.
A time of 22.17 earned bronze at the Victoria Country championships at John Landy Field in Geelong.
Muggleton's best times in Athletics Victoria Shield League have been 22.46 in the 200m and 10.98 in the 100m.
"The 200 metres is a race I have worked a lot at this season.
"Work on the curve is really important, as well as the start."
In drills on the starting blocks, Muggleton will usually do eight attempts.
Racing at home is an advantage he will aim to take into the Bendigo Gift.
"It's usually a headwind at this track."
There's also the challenge of racing from a handicap mark.
For Muggleton there's also the rarity of racing for prizemoney this Saturday.
"In championships or AVSL the big motivator is times going down and being the best athlete I can be."
Muggleton has also fought back from the disappointment of missing back-to-back state titles at under-20 level because of a quad injury.
"It was frustrating to miss out on those championships, but it made me more determined to get better in racing and to train harder for this season."
Another big goal before the 2022-23 campaign is complete is to race at the national field and track championships in Brisbane.
Qualifying marks for the 100m and 200m are 10.94 and 22.04.
Muggleton started in Little Athletics in under-10s and is now in his third season being coached by Peter Barrett.
Away from the track, Muggleton is working with Neil Shaw as a land surveyor.
The keen athlete who also supports Richmond in the AFL trains four nights a week on the Flora Hill track and also does gym workouts at least twice a week at Derrimut 24:7 in Kangaroo Flat.
Muggleton is among a strong group of Bendigo-based athletes who will race this Saturday.
Also in action will be Kirrily and Lonain Burnett, Brett Gilligan, Greg and Jake Hilson, Glenn McMillan, Phil Noden, Adam Parker, Glenn Stephens, and Ingrid Woodward who all have links to Bendigo and will chase home-track victory.
