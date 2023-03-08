Bendigo Advertiser
Coyote aims high in Country Mile Series

By Kieran Iles
Updated March 8 2023 - 3:30pm, first published 3:21pm
Home track trainer Matthew Enright will saddle up the former South Australian galloper Coyote in a $75,000 heat of the Country Mile Series at Bendigo on Thursday. Picture by Brett Holburt/Racing Photos

BENDIGO trainer Matthew Enright says Coyote has taken natural improvement from his first-up placing last month as he prepares to tackle a $75,000 heat of the Country Mile Series on his home track on Thursday.

