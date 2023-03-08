Coyote aims high in Country Mile Series

BENDIGO trainer Matthew Enright says Coyote has taken natural improvement from his first-up placing last month as he prepares to tackle a $75,000 heat of the Country Mile Series on his home track on Thursday.
The four-year-old gelding returned to racing for the first time in 46 weeks with a solid third behind The Yachtsman at Bendigo on Marong Cup day last month.
He was beaten by less than a length, conceding two kilograms to the winner and two-and-a-half to the second placegetter Orrong Road.
Despite a hiccup on leaving the barriers, Enright was happy with how his returning galloper hit the line,
"I thought he ran a great race considering he knuckled over at the start and was carrying a lot weight at 60kg," he said.
"I realise we're out of our grade (today), but he's got no weight (54kg) and it's not exactly a vintage race."
The winner of Thursday's race will go on to the Country Mile Series Final at Flemington on March 18.
The final boasts $250,000 in prize money.
Enright has had to be more than patient with Coyote, who won two of nine starts and was placed three times in South Australia, before his transfer from the Michael Hickmott stable at Murray Bridge in April last year.
"I had him in work for a couple of months, but I couldn't get him to where I wanted him," Enright said.
"He was a little bit mentally fragile and a bit of a handful, so we decided to put him back in the paddock and give him a decent break.
"He's a big horse, so we gave him a 90-day spell and now he's on his way back."
Enright, a dual Listed race-winning trainer, harbours hopes of a future beyond 1600m for Coyote.
"I think he'll definitely run 2000m - that's going to be his pet trip," he said.
"He's certainly showing enough. I'd like to think he could probably win a benchmark 70 in town over ground.
"His (South Australian) form was reasonable. Obviously there's a big gap between Adelaide and Melbourne, but he ran good time the other day at Bendigo. They ran under 1.37, which is pretty good for that type of grade."
Coyote, who will be ridden by Dean Holland, will be the first of two runners for Enright, with Whozyadeeler engaged in the final race on the program, the benchmark 0-64 over 1400m.
Enright said he was prepared to forget the six-year-old gelding's last run on February 28 at Bendigo over 1400m, when he set a frantic pace out in front, but was running on empty with about 300m to travel.
"He just got away and just burnt himself into the ground. That definitely wasn't the plan," he said.
'He's a tricky little horse, but he's on the back up and we'll see what he does."
Whozyadeeler, who will be ridden by Jarrod Fry, is another former Hickmott-trained galloper from South Australia.
The son of Dundeel and Anniversary Jewel showed a truer indication of his ability when he finished third over 1100m on Bendigo Cup day, following a long lay off, in his debut for Enright.
His rivals will include fellow Bendigo galloper Hay Cliffy.
The Arthur Pace-trained seven-year-old is always a threat on his home track, where he has won once and been placed on four occasions, and is a winner over the distance.
Earlier on the program, Brent Stanley will target his second winner for the week with Eitilt in the benchmark 58 over 1300m.
The Bendigo trainer savoured success at Ballarat on Tuesday with Serenaur.
Among the horses to keep an eye on Thursday is the Liam Howley-trained second-starter Fiftysevenyears in the 1300m maiden (race three).
The three-year-old gelding had some nice support at big odds on debut at Flemington in May last year, when he finished sixth of 13 runners and was working home nicely.
Race 2: Gojiboy (James Gould), Stornoway Girl (Leslie Robertson);
Race 5: Coyote (Matthew Enright);
Race 6: Defactor (Jess Gleeson); Jelt (Leslie Robertson);
Race 7: Eitilt (Brent Stanley);
Race 8: Hay Cliffy (Arthur Pace); Whozyadeeler (Matthew Enright).
