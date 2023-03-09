HDFNL: Former Huntly captain Braidy Dickens headed back to Hawks nest

AFTER four seasons away from Strauch Reserve former Huntly captain Braidy Dickens is returning to the Hawks in the Heathcote District league this year.
Dickens will be a welcome addition into the Hawks' forward line following his stint at Pyramid Hill in the Loddon Valley league.
Dickens previously kicked 140 goals in seven seasons for the Hawks between 2012 and 2018 during a span that included captaining the HDFNL inter-league team in 2016.
"Braidy is still playing good footy and he will be great for us with the experience he brings," Huntly co-coach Harry Whittle said on Thursday.
"We have a young side, so to have someone who has played the amount of senior footy that he has is going to be great for our younger forwards."
During his four-year stint at Pyramid Hill - in which he only played three seasons due to the abandoned 2020 - Dickens booted 168 goals and was the league's leading goalkicker in 2019 with 60.
The Hawks will have three new faces as key pillars in their attack with Dickens and fellow forward signings Lachlan Wilson and Brodie Fry from Kangaroo Flat.
Dickens, Wilson, Fry and Flynn Campbell will be the four focal points inside 50 for the Hawks, while the classy Whittle - who has rejoined Huntly from Newbridge - will also add to the side's goalkicking power.
"To have Braidy, Lachie and Flynn working with each other in the forward line could be quite dangerous if we get it to all click," Whittle said.
"And we'll have Brodie Fry down there too as a tall forward option and then our midfielders floating through the other two positions, so we think we'll have a good mix."
As well as Dickens returning, the Hawks have also lured two other former players back to the club in Tom Paterson and Ben Daley.
"Tom adds a bit more experience as well... everyone at the club loves him, so, hopefully, he can play a good role for us through the midfield and get forward and kick a few goals as well," Whittle said.
"And Ben has come back from Calivil and along with Tom adds to our midfield depth."
The Hawks, who will also be co-coached by Jayden Cordy, are coming off two wins and an eighth-placed finish last year.
Cordy and Whittle take over as coach from Stacy Fiske, who is now coaching Lockington-Bamawm United, while former assistant Jay McDonald is at the helm of Maiden Gully YCW, where his recruits include former Hawk Tyler Miles.
Reigning best and fairest Mitch Christensen has also departed the Hawks, who open their season at home against Elmore on April 15.
The Hawks' first practice match will be against Stanhope on March 17.
