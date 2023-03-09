United captain Whittle takes out No.1 spot in Addy EVCA MVP rankings | THE FINAL TOP 50

UNITED captain Harry Whittle's impressive all-round season for the Tigers has earned him this season's No.1 spot in the Addy's Emu Valley Cricket Association most valuable player rankings.
Whittle amassed 853 points across the Tigers' eight home and away games.
The MVP points are based on a system of: 1 point per run, 20 points per wicket, 10 points per catch and 15 points per run out/stumping.
Whittle was the EVCA's leading run-scorer with 493 at an average of 70.4.
Included in his 493 runs were back-to-back centuries when he made consecutive scores of 114 against Axe Creek in round five and West Bendigo in round six.
He has three others scores above 50 from his eight innings, including an unbeaten 84 n.o. last Saturday against Emu Creek.
With the ball Whittle has bagged 14 wickets with his spin, with his best figures coming against Emu Creek last round: 6-75.
Whittle finished 71 points clear of second-placed Alex Sutton of Spring Gully, who earned 782 points.
In third and fourth position were Sedgwick brothers Bailey Ilsley (708) and Jordan Ilsley (689), while Emu Creek co-captain Luke Bennett (685) rounded out the top five after a late-season flurry of points.
