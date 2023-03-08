CMC and Castlemaine celebrate school tennis victories

CATHERINE McAuley College has gone back-to-back in the Sandhurst Sports Association's Mollie Sandner Cup for intermediate girls tennis.
CMC won the cup at the Fosterville Tennis Centre ahead of Girton Grammar.
The cup was presented to the CMC team by Sandner's son, Alec, a former mayor of Bendigo who travelled from Geelong for the day.
The Mollie Sandner Cup was first played for in 1944 when the initial teams were St. Mary's College, Bendigo Girls School and Bendigo High School.
The day's action also included the intermediate boys Kel Pell Cup being contested, with the winning team Castlemaine Secondary College ahead of CMC.
This was the 31st year of the Kel Pell Cup.
RESULTS:
Mollie Sandner Cup:
1. CMC
2. Girton Grammar
3. Victory Christian
4. Bendigo South East
5. Cruse College
6. Marist College
Kell Pell Cup:
1. Castlemaine
2. CMC
3. Girton Grammar
4. Bendigo South East
5. Crusoe College
6. Victory Christian
