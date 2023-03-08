BDCA TWENTY20: Jets win first title in 10 years with 30-run victory over Redbacks

STRATHFIELDSAYE is the Bendigo District Cricket Association's Twenty20 champions for the first time in 10 years after beating Bendigo United in Wednesday night's grand final.
On a brisk night at the QEO, the Jets denied the Redbacks back-to-back titles with a 30-run victory to claim their first Bendigo Advertiser Shield since 2012-13.
The Jets' victory was spearheaded by a man-of-the-match innings from Tim Wood after Strathfieldsaye won the toss and batted first.
The Jets were a precarious 2-8 in the third over when No.4 Wood made his way to the middle following two early wickets to Redbacks' paceman Sam Langley.
Langley dismissed both Jets' openers Pat Felmingham (0) and Nayana Fernando (1), who were both caught by wicket-keeper Harry Donegan.
Wood, with support from Matt Newbold and Ben Devanny, held the innings together superbly, batting through to finish 74 n.o. in Strathfieldsaye's 7-140.
Wood faced 53 balls and struck six fours and three sixes in an innings that was relatively risk-free apart from a slice of luck when he was dropped on 35 at deep mid-wicket during the 12th over.
The key partnerships of the Jets' match-winning total was the 44 Wood and Newbold (18) put on for the third wicket and the 58-run stand between Wood and Devanny (29) for the fourth wicket.
The trio faced 100 of the 120 balls in the Jets' innings, which was steady throughout, scoring 58 runs off their first 10 overs and 82 off their following 10 to get to 140.
The highlight piece of fielding by the Redbacks was produced by captain Jake Thrum with a stellar one-handed catch above his head at cover to remove Chathura Damith (5) in the 18th over.
After his two early breakthroughs Langley finished with 2-19 off his four overs for the Redbacks, while Josh Thurston (2-25) also claimed two wickets.
Needing to score at a run-rate of 7.1 to win, the Redbacks were immediately on the backfoot when their two most dangerous batsmen - Clayton Holmes and Zane Keighran - were both dismissed cheaply.
Holmes (5) was bowled by Campbell Love and Keighran (1) - the competition's leading run-scorer - was caught by Wood at long-on off Damith, leaving the Redbacks 2-7 after 2.1 overs.
At that stage the Jets were the firm favourites, but the pair of Harry Donegan and Riley Treloar batted the Redbacks back into the match.
Facing an uphill battle Donegan and Treloar steadied the innings and by the 10-over mark the Redbacks had edged their way in front of the Jets in terms of comparisons - Bendigo United was 2-59, while Strathfieldsaye had been 3-58.
However, after Donegan and Treloar had spent 10 overs batting the Redbacks into a solid position, the game changed in a matter of minutes.
Within five balls Treloar and Donegan, who put on 65 for the third wicket, were both dismissed and with it was the beginning of the end for the Redbacks.
The partnership was broken when Treloar (23) was caught at deep mid-wicket by Jets' skipper Darcy Hunter.
In the following over Donegan (34) was bowled by a Pat Dillon (1-31) yorker.
And when Miggy Podosky (1), who was run out courtesy of a direct hit at the bowlers end from Devanny at mid-wicket, Marcus Magniameli (0) and Thurston (2) were all dismissed soon after the Redbacks had crashed from 2-72 to 7-76 in just 13 deliveries.
The Redbacks fought their way to 110 before their innings ended on the second ball of the 20th over.
Jets' left-arm spinner Savith Priyan delivered the best bowling figures of the grand final with 3-11 off four overs, while after his early dismissal of Keighran Damith later removed Langley (13) lbw as part of his 2-19 off four overs.
The win in 19-year-old Hunter's first season as captain capped an unblemished Twenty20 tournament for the Jets, who earlier beat White Hills, Strathdale-Maristians, Kangaroo Flat and Huntly North in their preliminary games.
"I couldn't have been more excited when I got the opportunity to captain and I've just relished every moment of it," Hunter said.
"I've got some awesome mentors in Ben (Devanny) and Woodsy (Tim Wood), who have shown me the ropes and it has been awesome.
"It's great to win this silverware tonight, but we're still hungry for that first XI premiership after getting a taste of the grand final last year."
On the innings of man of the match Wood, Hunter described his knock as "monumental".
"To put us on his back the way he did and carry his bat through the whole innings; he was really smart with the way he played and just a fantastic innings," Hunter said.
SCORING COMPARISON
STRATHFIELDSAYE:
Over 1: 1-2 2: 1-8 3: 2-11 4: 2-22 5: 2-32 6: 2-33 7: 2-37 8: 2-47 9: 3-52 10: 3-58 11: 3-60 12: 3-69 13: 3-78 14: 3-90 15: 3-97 16: 3-109 17: 4-115 18: 5-117 19: 6-129 20: 7-140.
BENDIGO UNITED:
Over 1: 0-2 2: 1-7 3: 2-10 4: 2-15 5: 2-16 6: 2-25 7: 2-37 8: 2-44 9: 2-46 10: 2-59 11: 2-65 12: 2-71 13: 3-74 14: 5-75 15: 7-76 16: 7-84 17: 8-95 18: 9-99 19: 9-105 20: 110.
At Queen Elizabeth Oval
Strathfieldsaye 1st Innings
N FERNANDO c Donegan b Langley 1
P FELMINGHAM c Donegan b Langley 0
M NEWBOLD st Donegan b W Thrum 18
T WOOD not out 74
B DEVANNY c J Thrum b Younghusband 29
C DAMITH c J Thrum b Thurston 2
C LOVE c & b Mangiameli 3
D HUNTER lbw b Thurston 5
R TRESIZE not out 5
Sundries 3
Seven wickets for 140
Fall: 1, 8, 52, 110, 115, 122, 133.
Bowling: S Langley 4-0-19-2, M Podosky 3-0-29-0, M Mangiameli 4-0-29-1, W Thrum 2-0-15-1, A Younghusband 4-0-23-1, J Thurston 3-0-25-2.
Batting Time: Overs: 20.
Bendigo United 1st Innings
Z KEIGHRAN c Wood b Damith 1
C HOLMES b Love 5
H DONEGAN b Dillon 34
R TRELOAR c Hunter b Priyan 23
J THURSTON b Priyan 2
M PODOSKY run out 1
M MANGIAMELI st Fernando b Priyan 0
J THRUM run out 14
S LANGLEY lbw b Damith 13
T STARR b Rodda 2
A YOUNGHUSBAND not out 2
Sundries 13
Ten wickets for 110
Fall: 7, 7, 72, 74, 75, 75, 76, 95, 98, 110.
Bowling: C Damith 4-0-19-2, C Love 3.2-0-20-1, P Dillon 4-0-23-1, J Rodda 4-0-31-1, S Priyan 4-0-11-3.
Batting Time: Overs: 19.2.
Strathfieldsaye won
