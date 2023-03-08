Bendigo Advertiser
BDCA TWENTY20: Jets win first title in 10 years with 30-run victory over Redbacks

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated March 8 2023 - 10:45pm, first published 10:30pm
Strathfieldsaye celebrates its Twenty20 grand final win over Bendigo United. Picture by Noni Hyett

STRATHFIELDSAYE is the Bendigo District Cricket Association's Twenty20 champions for the first time in 10 years after beating Bendigo United in Wednesday night's grand final.

