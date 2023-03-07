Luck turns for Serenaur in Ballarat win

ASK most anyone involved with the Brent Stanley stable and they will tell you Serenaur has not been blessed with a lot of luck during his young career.
But the four-year-old chestnut gelding has still done enough to notch up four wins and another four placings in his 19 starts.
The latest of his victories arrived at Ballarat on Tuesday over 1400m.
That win tally could easily read five or more.
The son of the Group 2-winning sire Star Turn and the mare Orlaith was a good thing beaten at his previous start at Benalla, when he raced three wide throughout without cover and finished second, a length behind the winner.
Not everything went to plan at Ballarat either, with Serenaur slow to begin and placed last at the 800m, before being held up for a clear run from the 500m to the 300m.
But just when things looked like going pear-shaped again, jockey Dean Holland was able to find a passage through a wall of horses and steer the often luckless gelding to an impressive one-length win.
Rapt with the victory, stable spokesperson Steve Smillie could not help but reflect on their misfortune at Benalla.
"That's not the first time that's happened in his career. He's been a very unlucky horse. His record should be much better," he said.
"When he gets a bit of luck and things go his way, he can really sprint home hard.
"He's a very good horse - better than this grade (benchmark 58) anyway."
The Bendigo-trained galloper has shown a definite affinity for Ballarat with two wins from two starts at the track, both over 1400m.
Holland, who continues to enjoy a brilliant 2022-23 season, praised a strong performance from Serenaur.
"I didn't expect to be that far back. He was a bit funny at the gates and he reared up and bombed the start," he said.
"So I went back to plan B and went to the inside and just tried to pick runs.
"I went to give him a chance to come out, but I was going that well, I only needed half a run, so I went back in.
"His turn of foot was pretty explosive in this grade. He put them away really easily.
"That might be the way to ride him ... just that little bit more conservatively."
