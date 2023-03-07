Jets, Redbacks eye BDCA Twenty20 premiership

Wednesday night's BDCA Twenty20 grand final will centre around the batting power of Bendigo United versus the bowling strength of Strathfieldsaye.
Bendigo United is chasing back-to-back T20 titles, while Strathfieldsaye is in its first T20 grand final since it won the flag in 2013.
In-form marquee player Zane Keighran is the key to the Redbacks' chances.
The Melbourne top-order batter made 65 off 61 balls in Premier Cricket on the weekend - his sixth half-century of the summer in all forms for the Demons.
In three T20 appearances for Bendigo United, Keighran has made scores of 78, 73 and 118 not out.
He smashed 93 in last summer's BDCA T20 grand final win over Kangaroo Flat.
Keighran will open the batting with power hitter Clayton Holmes. If the talented duo are still batting at the end of the powerplay it likely means the Jets are in for a long night.
While the marquee player will play a major role for the Redbacks, the Jets go into the grand final without one.
The Jets' regular marquee player Matt Hinks was available to play when the grand final was scheduled for March 1.
However, when the BDCA changed the date of the grand final to March 8, the all-rounder already had other commitments and, as a result, can't play in Wednesday night's grand final.
His absence does hurt the Jets' batting depth, but it won't hurt their well-balanced bowling line-up.
The Jets have no weak links when it comes to bowling and that could prove to be the difference in a close encounter.
In their four T20 wins this summer the unbeaten Jets have conceded scores of 123, 118, 119 and 130.
The Redbacks lost their opening match to a Sandhurst side that piled on 181, but in their three wins since then the average score against is a miserly 114.
Ben Devanny and Tim Wood are the only remaining members of the Jets' 2013 T20 grand final-winning side.
The Redbacks are T20 grand final regulars, having won the flag in 2017 and 2022 and they were runner-up in 2018.
Leg-spinner Darcy Hunter will captain the Jets, while the Redbacks will be skippered by all-rounder Jake Thrum.
Wednesday night's game at the QEO starts at 6pm.
