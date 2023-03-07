Bendigo Advertiser

Jets, Redbacks eye BDCA Twenty20 premiership

By Adam Bourke
Updated March 7 2023 - 6:22pm, first published 6:00pm
Strathfieldsaye's Tim Wood and Bendigo United's Zane Keighran.

Wednesday night's BDCA Twenty20 grand final will centre around the batting power of Bendigo United versus the bowling strength of Strathfieldsaye.

