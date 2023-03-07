Bendigo Advertiser
Castlemaine Magpies soar to bowls grand final glory

Updated March 7 2023 - 3:54pm, first published 2:00pm
Castlemaine skipper Maureen Fletcher had plenty to smile about on grand final day.

Castlemaine will return to the top division of midweek pennant bowls after winning the division two premiership on Monday.

