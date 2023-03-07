Castlemaine Magpies soar to bowls grand final glory

Castlemaine will return to the top division of midweek pennant bowls after winning the division two premiership on Monday.
Castlemaine upstaged minor premier Woodbury 70-55 in the decider at Bendigo East.
After losing to Woodbury in the semi-finals a fortnight earlier, the Magpies won all three rinks in the grand final.
Pam Hunter set up the victory with an impressive 25-17 win over Woodbury's Len Handley.
Castlemaine's Maureen Fletcher and Jill Grainger edged out Alan Brodie and Stephen McCoombe by four and three shots respectively.
Strathfieldsaye was the most successful club on grand final day, winning two premierships.
Strathfieldsaye defeated Marong by one shot in a thrilling division three final and it won the division five premiership on the back of a 42-36 victory over Inglewood.
White Hills claimed the division four crown, while North Bendigo celebrated premiership glory in division six.
Grand final results:
DIVISION TWO
Woodbury 55 lt Castlemaine 70. Jill Grainger 20 lt Stephen McCoombe 23, Len Handley 17 lt Pam Hunter 25, Alan Brodie 18 lt Maureen Fletcher 22.
DIVISION THREE
Marong 53 lt Strathfieldsaye 54. Luke Nemeth 15 lt Anthony Cole 21, Neville Ryan 16 lt Lynne Cole 23, Nancy Tate 22 d Trevor Probert 10.
DIVISION FOUR
White Hills 60 d Dingee 48. Frank Gargiulo 17 d Megan Grieves 13, Des Fiedler 24 d Fyfe Grieves 11, Harold Walklate 19 lt Lyn Demeo 24.
DIVISION FIVE
Inglewood 36 lt Strathfieldsaye 42. Pam Kelly 14 lt Mark Filan 27, David Whitehead 22 d Stewart Curnow 15.
DIVISION SIX
North Bendigo 51 d Golden Square 26. Amanda Hall 32 d Terence Cope 12, John Emerson 19 d Terry McManus 14.
