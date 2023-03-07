Bendigo Advertiser
South Bendigo crowned midweek pennant premiers

By Adam Bourke
Updated March 7 2023 - 3:46pm, first published 3:30pm
South Bendigo trio John Rooke, Lorraine Rowley and Maurice Houghton in Tuesday's grand final. Pictures by Darren Howe

South Bendigo capped its first season back in division one by winning the midweek pennant bowls premiership.

