South Bendigo crowned midweek pennant premiers

South Bendigo capped its first season back in division one by winning the midweek pennant bowls premiership.
The Diggers outplayed Golden Square 67-49 in Tuesday's grand final at Eaglehawk.
Led by star skipper Brad Holland, the Diggers raced to an early advantage and were never headed.
"It's quite special to win in our first year back in division one,'' South Bendigo midweek pennant coach Matt Robertson said.
"The guys and girls in this group have done a great job. We couldn't be happier."
Holland led Taylah Marron 15-3 at one stage before the Square skipper fought back in the second half of the match. Holland eventually won 23-13.
Robertson edged out Brad Marron 21-20 in a hard-fought encounter, while in-form Digger Daryl Rowley held off a gallant Julie Ross 23-16.
South Bendigo returned to division one after winning the division two title last year.
The Diggers lost five of their first seven matches this season and looked anything but a premiership contender.
"Prior to Christmas we were probably staring at relegation,'' Robertson said.
"Having Brad Holland come back after Christmas was always going to help us, but we still had to play well just to get to the finals.
"We had a really good back end of the season."
The Diggers finished third on the ladder at the end of the home and away season.
They defeated Bendigo East by two shots in the elimination final before beating Eaglehawk by 13 shots in the preliminary final.
They saved arguably their best performance for the most important day of the season.
"We couldn't have asked for a better start today,'' Robertson said.
"It left us in a position where we could sit back and take a one down without being too phased.
"We didn't have to play silly shots and take risks because we were in such a strong position."
As strong as South Bendigo's skippers were, Robertson said it took a team performance to take down a "quality" Golden Square outfit.
"You can't do it on your own,'' Robertson said.
"You need everyone to play their role and that was our strength today."
