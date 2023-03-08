Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo Donor Centre asks for more donors as they celebrate International Women's Day

Alex Gretgrix
By Alex Gretgrix
Updated March 8 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Just over half of Australian blood donors are female, while 55 per cent of new donors in Australia are women. Picture supplied

From pioneering female founder Dr Lucy Bryce to donors, staff and volunteers, there's an incredible community of women who work together to change lives through Lifeblood.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Gretgrix

Alex Gretgrix

Journalist

Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.