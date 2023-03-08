From pioneering female founder Dr Lucy Bryce to donors, staff and volunteers, there's an incredible community of women who work together to change lives through Lifeblood.
That's why, to coincide with International Women's Day, for the whole month of March Lifeblood is celebrating the women who give.
This year, Australian Red Cross Lifeblood has also teamed up with an iconic Australian female designer to celebrate those in Bendigo who give blood.
Jenny Kee first witnessed the power of blood donation during the 1977 Granville train disaster when thousands of Australians donated blood to save the lives of those who had been injured.
Inspired by International Women's Day on March 8, Ms Kee created a limited-edition bandage, which will be wrapped around the arms of donors who roll up their sleeves to donate throughout March.
The bold bandage, which is emblazoned with some of her signature motifs, including doves, hearts and waratahs, pays tribute to the generous and giving women of Australia who change lives.
Lifeblood spokesperson Shae Burns said the organisation was thrilled to work with the designer to acknowledge the dozens of donors who come in to the Bendigo Donor Centre each week.
"This stunning bandage is a reminder that by giving up your time to donate blood you can save up to three lives," said.
"One donation is needed every 18 seconds in Australia and a new blood donor is needed every four minutes."
Just over half of blood donors are female, while 55 per cent of new donors in Australia are women.
But the organisation always need more.
"More donors are needed this Labour Day public holiday, as we still have 26 appointments available in the Bendigo Donor Centre," Ms Burns said.
The Jenny Kee-designed bandage is part of Lifeblood's '2023 True Colours' campaign.
The campaign sees Lifeblood partner with Australian artists and designers to create limited-edition bandages to help boost blood donations while ensuring donors look and feel great while donating.
The Jenny Kee bandages will be available at Lifeblood donor centres nationwide from March 6, including International Women's Day on March 8, and while stocks last.
To book a donation, call 13 14 95, visit lifeblood.com.au, or download the free Donate Blood app.
Journalist based in Bendigo, Victoria, covering health and a few local shires at the Bendigo Advertiser. Contact via alex.gretgrix@austcommunitymedia.com.au
