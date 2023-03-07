Bendigo draws Olympians to Gift

OLYMPIC representatives Kendra Hubbard and Kiara Reddingius are in the field for this Saturday's running of the women's 200m at the Bendigo Gift.
Both have competed in different spheres of the Olympic movement.
Hubbard ran in the 4 x 400m relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and nominated for the women's 70m and the women's 400m in Bendigo.
From Leonora on the goldfields in Western Australia, Reddingius made her way to Beijing in 2022 to compete in the bobsleigh at the Winter Olympics.
Both athletes are major drawcards for the Bendigo Gift (200m) for women.
Hubbard marks another return to the Retreat Road track in Flora Hill for Saturday's meet.
At last year's Bendigo Gift she ran in the open 400m and women's 400m.
Less than months earlier she won the open 100m, 200m and 400m finals at the Victoria Country field and track championships in Bendigo.
Among the career highs on the professional running circuit for Hubbard are victory in the Bay Sheffield women's 120m in 2011, and women's 400m at Stawell almost 10 years ago.
A powerful runner in the 100m, 200m and 400m, Reddingius will line up in the 70m and 200m at Flora Hill.
Her best time for the 200m was 24.44 seconds at Perth in 2018.
A multi-talented athlete, Reddingius scored 5149 points to win the heptathlon, a seven-discipline contest, at the 2019 Oceania championships in Townsville.
A quality field for the women's 200m includes Bella Pasquali, a national under-17 400m champion, and Ballarat's Tiana Shillito.
There are many fond memories of Shillito's previous visits to Bendigo.
The Bendigo Gift women's finals in 2019, 2020 and 2022 were all won by Shillito.
There was no carnival in 2021, meaning she will be vying for an incredible four titles in succession.
A great campaign across 2022-23 for Lucy Zotti includes victory in the women's Gift finals (120m) at Wangaratta and Castlemaine.
There's more than $15,000 in prizemoney up for grabs on one of the most prestigious events on the Victorian Athletics League circuit.
A distance of 200m for a Gift is a rarity on the VAL circuit.
"The change to the Gift distance was something the VAL was keen to try," said Athletics Bendigo Region president Craig Burnett.
City of Greater Bendigo is backer of the men's Gift.
Among the contenders for this year's titles are reigning Stawell Gift champion Harrison Kerr; this year's Castlemaine Gift (120m) champion Kevin Brittain; Luke Stevens; and Bendigo-based Lonain Burnett and Oliver Muggleton.
Races on the card include the men's and women's 70m; mixed under-14 100m; under-18 boys and girls 100m; masters 100m, 300m and 800m; restricted 400m; and the Sean Quilty Memorial masters 800m.
Saturday's racing starts at 1pm and it's entry by gold coin donation.
