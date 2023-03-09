DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Elders Easy Sale closes Wednesday 29 March at 2pm
Indicative sale price $640,000 - $680,000
AGENCY: Elders Real Estate
AGENT: Martin Skahill 0427 431 744
INSPECT: Saturday 1pm - 1.30pm
Built with longevity in mind, this three bedroom home is in the ideal location.
A spacious living room featuring a beautiful gas log fire and 9' ceilings is adjacent to the open plan kitchen/meals area where you will find the study with built-in storage and access to the double garage.
All the bedrooms are of good size with an ensuite and walk-in robe in the main.
Further features include ceiling fans, ducted evaporative cooling and a very spacious main bathroom.
A versatile enclosed outdoor living space adds additional living to the home, while the compact yard boasts a shed and veggie patch.
An inspection will not disappoint.
