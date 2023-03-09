DETAILS:
Bed 3 | Bath 2 | Car 2
Auction Saturday 18 March at 11.00am
Auction price guide - $530,000 - $580,000
LAND: 792.12sqm
AGENCY: Ray White Bendigo
AGENTS: Ella Douch 0447 404 377 and Brent Mason 0466 897 917
INSPECT: Saturday 11.20am - 11.40am
After a complete makeover this stunning property has everything you need and more.
Simply move-in and make this home your own, all the hard work has been done.
Cook up a storm in the new kitchen with all the mod-con appliances, ample storage and walk-in pantry.
The separate lounge with bay window is perfect for relaxing with family and friends.
The main bedroom boasts a walk-in robe and ensuite while the remaining two bedrooms have built-in robes and share a central two-way bathroom.
A large undercover entertaining area, complete with ceiling fans and lighting is a great place to entertain.
Other features include a huge shed with concrete floor and power, which is accessed by a second driveway, high carport allowing for caravan storage, garden shed which could be converted to a studio, ducted reverse cycle air-conditioning and a 6.6kw Fronius Primo Solar system.
Midway between Bendigo CBD and Eaglehawk shops this property is in a great location and just a short walk to shops, public transport and post office.
Contact the agents to book an inspection.
