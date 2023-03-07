Breezing into her new tennis venture

AS SOMEONE who has worked for other tennis coaches for nearly 12 years, Bendigo's Bree Smith says branching out on her own was always the logical next step.
That's exactly what the 26-year-old has done with the establishment of her Breeze Tennis Academy.
The ultra-dedicated and enthusiastic young coach has been operating her own tennis coaching business since late last year out of two centres - Strathfieldsaye Tennis Club on Monday, Thursday and Friday and Bendigo District RSL on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.
A whirlwind first few months, working with tennis players of all ages and skill-levels, has also been an exciting few months as she looks to build from the ground up.
"I've been coaching for other people my whole life, but I've always wanted to start my own business, even from my earliest days in coaching," Smith said.
"Fortunately, this opportunity arose and I put my hand up.
"It took a while to get things off the ground, as happens with every new business, but it's totally been worth it."
Smith, who moved to Bendigo from Queensland at the start of 2014, is the only female Tennis Australia-accredited club professional coach in Bendigo.
She said her first few months on the job had been both exciting and rewarding.
"I've got so many kids involved and I am coaching at some of the schools around the place, which is nice," she said.
"That is bringing in some kids to the club (at Strathfieldsaye).
"We are working every day from 3.30pm to 8pm at Strathfieldsaye and every class is nearly booked up.
"I have a few spots left, but it is looking really positive at the moment."
Smith is backed by young up-and-coming assistant coaches Lilly Czuczman and Flynn Saunder, who help run the popular Hotshots program.
The team offers a variety of lessons, from red ball (four to six years), orange ball (seven to nine years), green ball (nine to 12 years) and yellow ball (12 years plus) classes, to fitness-based adult cardio programs and private lessons.
Smith has noticed a resurgence in tennis participation, with the COVID-pandemic the likely source of the renewed interest.
"It was one of the first activities that came back as it was non-contact and something parents felt their kids were safe to play," she said.
"And it's continued to grow from there.
"I've been doing some clinics at schools, like St Francis of the Fields, and I have brought plenty of kids across from there this term.
"They seem to be really enjoying it. Hopefully they stick at it."
Smith's coaching resume extends well beyond her own Bendigo-based business.
She is the current Bendigo under-12 zone squad coach, running four two-and-a-half hour sessions a term at the Bendigo Regional Tennis Centre, and will later this year coach Victoria's state female 12-and-under team at the prestigious Bruce Cup tournament in Brisbane.
Smith is also the first female to be appointed coach of Victoria's Pizzey Cup 18-and-under team.
The team will compete against other states in May this year.
Smith is stoked to have a pair of eager young coaches in Czuczman and Saunder assisting her in Bendigo.
"Flynn does a lot with my Hotshot program and so does Lily, running my red ball, orange ball and green ball classes," she said.
"They are amazing and so reliable. Very enthusiastic."
An early spin-off from her own coaching venture was the chance of a lifetime for 10 lucky Breeze Tennis Academy kids to have a hit on show court three at Melbourne Park before the Australian Open.
One of them, Grace Beattie, got to do the coin toss before a third round women's doubles match.
Smith said the early success of the Breeze Tennis Academy would not have been possible without plenty of support from the community.
"Strathfieldsaye Tennis Club in particular has been awesome," she said.
"They have supported me in absolutely everything. Any questions or queries I have, I just go to the committee and they are amazing.
"It's a beautiful club here and a great base. You have all the other sporting fields around and it is a really sporty area.
"The club is based in a real growth area, one of the biggest growth areas in Bendigo, so there is a lot of opportunity out here.
"It's worked out really well for me."
