Strathdale Park advances to BTA pennant grand final

Updated March 7 2023 - 9:07am, first published 8:49am
Spring Gully's Jono Guy. Picture by Noni Hyett

STRATHDALE Park booked its spot in the 2022-23 Bendigo Tennis Association A-grade senior pennant grand final after a convincing victory over Spring Gully on Saturday.

