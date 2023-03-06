Strathdale Park advances to BTA pennant grand final

STRATHDALE Park booked its spot in the 2022-23 Bendigo Tennis Association A-grade senior pennant grand final after a convincing victory over Spring Gully on Saturday.
This season's minor premiers, Strathdale Park won three out of four singles matches thanks to solid hitting from Jordan Hicks, Brett Marchant and Jayd Davis.
Rebecca Tweed did her best to bring Spring Gully back into the contest by winning her singles match.
But Strathdale Park held solid with impressive hitting throughout the doubles component of matches to ensure the victory after just dropping one doubles match.
After finishing the season in second position, Spring Gully has the chance to redeem itself against BTC Raiders in the preliminary final on March 18.
The Raiders set up a what will be a captivating contest with the Gully by defeating Castlemaine A in Saturday's tightly contested elimination final.
They lined-up with possibly the strongest side they have fielded all season, whereas Castlemaine had a notable absentee in star player Anthony Zafiris.
BTC won the first two singles matches thanks to Michael Smyth and Clinton Shelley, but scores were levelled in the singles component of matches courtesy of Castlemaine's Lewis Murray and David Carre.
The trustworthy Bronwyn Osborne may have been the difference for BTC Raiders, scoring wins in all three of her three doubles matches.
This enabled Raiders to win four of the seven doubles matches and claim the win by five games and one set.
Strathdale Park (85 games, 9 sets) defeated Spring Gully (54 games, 2 sets);
Castlemaine A (71 games, 5 sets) lost to BTC Raiders (76 games, 6 sets).
SB Golf Clash (45 games, 3 sets) lost to BTC Hitmen (49 games, 4 sets);
BTC Heat (52 games, 6 sets) defeated Castlemaine B (24 games, 1 set);
BTC Deucebags (56 games, 7 sets) defeated Strathdale Suns (28 games, 0 sets).
1. BTC Deucebags 11-1-1 (131.5)
2. BTC Heat 11-2-0 (126)
3. BTC Hitmen 8-4-1 (95.5)
4. Strathdale Suns 6-6-1 (79.5)
5. Strathdale Stars 3-8-1 (60.5)
6. Castlemaine B 3-9-1 (56.5)
7. SB Golf Clash 0-12-1 (35.5)
BTC New Team (41 games, 2 sets) lost to BTC Greatest Hits (48 games, 5 sets);
Spring Gully (56 games, 7 sets) defeated Strathdale Park (14 games, 0 sets);
Strathdale Park Stingers (49 games, 5 sets) defeated South Bendigo (26 games, 2 sets).
1. Spring Gully 11-3-1 (118.5)
2. BTC Greatest Hits 10-4-1 (107.5)
3. Strathdale Park Stingers 8-2-1 (86.5)
4. BTC New Team 6-7-1 (79.5)
5. South Bendigo 2-8-1 (32.5)
6 Strathdale Park 0-13-1 (21.5)
