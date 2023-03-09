DETAILS:
Bed 5 | Bath 3 | Car 6
$1,250,000
LAND: 806sqm
AGENCY: Gavin Butler Real Estate
AGENT: Gavin Butler 0427 887 766
INSPECT: By appointment
Big bold and beautiful this sprawling family paradise stands well apart from most homes with modern family living and plenty of space on offer in easily-managed surrounds.
Enter through the foyer and be greeted with a sleek, expansive interior and impressive staircase. The beautiful staircase is made of copper cherry timber, being an American hardwood.
Immediate family appeal with generous formal living (all living areas are upstairs), formal lounge, open plan kitchen/dining and family room, office, storage, five bedrooms, three bathrooms, six car garaging with auto doors, gymnasium, alfresco and water tanks.
The designer kitchen and dining area features the classy looking hi macs bench space that is smooth, non-porous and a visually seamless surface. Very well appointed with quality appliances, soft close cabinetry, butler's pantry, 900mm oven, gas cooking and dishwasher.
All living spaces are on the upper floor level with expansive open plan spaces for both formal and informal dining, relaxed living in the lounge and a family room for entertaining guests and the extended family.
The formal office at the front of the home and on the lower level is spacious and there is also a bathroom on this same level with toilet, vanity basin and shower.
Spacious main bedroom with ensuite, twin walk-through mirrored robes and twin vanities.
The remaining four bedrooms are a very generous size and have built-in mirrored robes.
Outside the property is very low maintenance with sufficient yard for the children's pool or growing the vegetables.
For lovers of outdoor entertaining, you will enjoy many fond memories with family and friends as you indulge in the alfresco area.
Sitting graciously on a spacious 801sqm allotment in a premier location close to schools, parks, shopping, Catherine McCauley College, O'Keefe trail and public transport.
With 62 squares under roof and 35 squares of living, every member of the family is sure to find time to pursue their own interests at this luxurious home.
This is truly a remarkable property with a versatile floorplan complemented by an impressive outdoor entertaining space and high quality finishes.
